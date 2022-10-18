Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
This 45-year-old's lucrative side hustle: Making $39,000 a month selling vintage buttons as necklaces
In 2016, Nicole Tocci carefully removed the buttons off her vintage Chanel clothing, spent about three hours polishing them, added a hook and attached them to thin silver and gold chains. She started selling the pendant necklaces in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based tanning salon, Nikki Tans and at pop-up...
Kate Middleton Swapped Heirloom Diamonds for an Everywoman Jewelry Trend
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, may have access to the royal vault, but she’s got a pretty impressive jewelry collection of her own too. Evidence: the chunky 14-karat-gold-plated chain by Laura Lombardi she wore on a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on October 10, which elevated her simple cream top, cream blazer, and black trousers. The princess appeared on the Newsbeat program alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, during which they heard from guests on World Mental Health Day.
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
The History of the Wedding Dress Train
A train is the divine design detail that takes a wedding dress from ordinary to extraordinary. If you think of some of the most iconic celebrity brides in history, the first thing you'll likely note about the impact of their wedding dress is the length of the train. Princess Diana...
Old Navy 50% Off Sitewide "Giftober" Sale: Get Puffer Jackets for $25 & More Fall Styles Starting at $11
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Bride Spent 200 Hours—And About $290—Knitting Her Own Wedding Dress
While it used to be more common for brides and their families to make their own wedding dresses, today most women choose to buy their outfits for their big day. And out of the number of brides who do craft their own wedding day couture, even fewer choose to knit their entire dress.
Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
Tia Mowry Dances in Denim Shirt & Crystal-Embellished Ankle Boots for Instagram
Tia Mowry is back with another outfit-of-the-day style. The actress recently took to Instagram to share another fashion moment with 11 million followers. The “Twitches” star uploaded a video to the platform of her dancing in her house. The actress wore a white top tucked into a pair of dark-wash denim shorts with slight hemline rips. Mowry opted for a layered look, coupling her tee with a button-up, cropped denim jacket that entails two oversize pockets, an exaggerated collar, and flared sleeves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry glammed up with a classic smoky eye and...
New The Atelier Couture Wedding Dresses
Since it was founded in 1986 as a bridal shop in Malaysia, The Atelier Couture has become a high-end wedding dress brand with an international presence. In 2016, the company launched its own design studio in Shanghai, China; and one year later, well-known shoe designer Jimmy Choo joined the brand as the design and creative director, taking the label to new heights.
Coach fall sale: The best handbag, shoes and wallet deals to shop online
If you are looking to update your wardrobe with some top designer styles, now is the time to do it. Coach has slashed the price on tons of merchandise, giving consumers the chance to save big on the luxury brand. Shoppers will be able to get their hands on a...
Harry Winston Unveils Colorful New Jewelry Watches Covered in Diamonds
Harry Winston just dropped a suite of elegant and striking jewelry watches to accentuate its growing lineup of “Emerald” timepieces, so-called for their octagonal form mimicking the shape of an emerald-cut diamond (a favorite of the late Mr. Winston). The latest “Precious Emerald” editions come in six eye-catching dial colors, as well as one white dial version, in mother-of-pearl ranging from light blue and pale pink to a bright yellow or an intense navy blue. Set in a diminutive 17.5 x 17.5 mm platinum case, each comes decked from bezel to bracelet in marquise diamonds in an arrangement that evokes the...
Anne Hathaway's Backless Dress Is Dripping in Sequins and Metallic Beads
Anne Hathaway elegantly graced the red carpet at the Getty Center in Los Angeles for Elle's 29th annual Women in Hollywood celebration Monday night. Wearing a Ralph Lauren gown straight off the spring 2023 runway, the 39-year-old "WeCrashed" star was one of eight honorees at the event. Hathaway, whose stylist...
Free People Teamed Up With Anna Sui on the Boho Collection of Our Dreams
Leave it to Free People to debut the most elevated, bohemian-inspired collection of our dreams — and in collaboration with one of our favorite designers, no less. The brand has partnered with famed fashion designer Anna Sui on a capsule collection that encompasses all of the same earthy, patterned styles we know and love from Free People, now with an edgier flair — provided by Sui's signature design style.
The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022
Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Save 20% on BaubleBar's Custom Blankets, Ornaments, and Phone Cases That Make Thoughtful Gifts
As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start — and you can take 20% off with code HURRY.
