All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, may have access to the royal vault, but she’s got a pretty impressive jewelry collection of her own too. Evidence: the chunky 14-karat-gold-plated chain by Laura Lombardi she wore on a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on October 10, which elevated her simple cream top, cream blazer, and black trousers. The princess appeared on the Newsbeat program alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, during which they heard from guests on World Mental Health Day.

9 DAYS AGO