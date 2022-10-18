Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Fab-Con Machinery to bring HQ to Charlotte area
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — While many of the hulking former textile mills that remain in the Charlotte area have been turned into hip offices, luxury apartments and dining destinations, the region’s roots in that industry are still important to recruiting efforts. The latest confirmation came Tuesday morning, with...
country1037fm.com
Skating Returns To Whitewater Center With Something New
Skating returns to Whitewater Center in November. And, this year there’s the addition of a new lights installation and and two suspension bridges. Both attractions start up again in mid-November. While ice skating costs $25, the lights attraction is free with $6 paid parking. First of all, the two 600-foot suspension bridges include the lights program. More than 50 illuminations span the canyon and surrounding forest. Secondly, a half mile walking trail features the lights for exploring. Visitors are invited to enjoy the display from mid-November to mid-February. In addition, those new bridges, rise over 60 feet above the canyon. They offer access to new areas of activity, as well. The Whitewater Center continues to grow. And, it offers compelling new zip lines and courses. I remember trying out the zip lines and ropes courses when the center first opened. We had a blast. And, when skating returns to Whitewater Center, what could be better for a date night or group activity? Plus, it returns this year with a new outdoor Pond Hockey league. The league, set to begin in January, follows a 3 vs. 3 format. Registration is open and available online. Plus, the return of Balanced Brunch caught my eye. That event features morning yoga practice and dining at the Trail Center. And, for the first time, the center extended the yoga series past September. During the coming months, the center’s schedule of events sounds equally fun. They plan to host the We Believe-Santa 5k and 10k. In addition, there’s A Snowball’s Chance-Short Track Skate Race and Plunge. And, don’t forget the Dog Days of Winter festival. For foodies, check out the Zipline and Dine and Skate and Date. There’s plenty to see and do this season at the Whitewater Center!
WBTV
Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Cold temperatures mean more people are seeking shelter and looking for ways to access power. Another Chance House of Refuge is located at 1818 Kennesaw Drive in north Charlotte and they do it...
WBTV
Pool rental side hustle one way to offset inflation
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Chris Verner loves the water and for a price, he will share that love with the public. “We have a firepit, grill, and of course water toys for people to use and the trampoline,” the Fort Mill, S.C. man said. Verner walked WBTV through...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jet East acquires new facility In Statesville, expands Its nationwide reach for aviation maintenance
Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, announced Wednesday that it has officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville. This additional site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast-to coast-maintenance bases. The city of Statesville’s lease with Jet East was unanimously approved...
WBTV
Pink Energy loan agreement for customer falsely doubled her income
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lawsuits and complaints against solar power company Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, point to flaws and failures in the process of securing loans that left customers financially compromised. A WBTV Investigation now reveals one Pink Energy customer unknowingly had her income falsified and listed as double what she actually earns.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
WBTV
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Work got underway in earnest Thursday morning on a special project in west Charlotte that leaders hope will have a positive impact on the area’s housing crisis. The future housing development called The Meadows at Plato Price is part of a partnership involving the City...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
WBTV
Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
charlottemagazine.com
What Did Charlotte’s Breakfast Scene Look Like in 1986?
It was a few hours before dawn on a hot summer night, white vinyl blinds rolled down over bedroom windows open for anything that might resemble cool air. My brand-new husband was sleeping next to me. Finally. We’d spent most of our first year of marriage three states apart, me in Charlotte to take a new job at The Charlotte Observer, him in Tallahassee to finish his art degree at Florida State.
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
WBTV
CMS responds to 4,000 gallon wasterwater overflow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff responded to a large wastewater overflow near one of its schools. According to officials, on Oct. 18 an estimated 4,000 gallons of wastewater reached an unnamed tributary of Biar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. This is near Norland Road. The cause of...
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
WBTV
Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte. Habitat officials said homeownership in this part of Charlotte is 26%, well below the county average of 57%. Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Updated: 11 hours ago. It will be...
WBTV
Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work
On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Comments / 0