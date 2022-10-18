ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist

After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
Andrei Tapalaga

Company Sells Business Worth $687 Million for $1

Nissan pulled out of Russia at a loss of $687 millionImage by Pete Linforth from Pixabay. The economic scene around the world has been affected for many months due to the worldwide recession started by various political factors. However, the worst is still to come, especially after one of the biggest automobile companies lost over half a billion dollars by having to sell their business in Russia for $1.
NME

Netflix to start charging for account sharing next year

Netflix will start charging subscribers an additional fee to share accounts between households in 2023. The streaming service previously introduced fees for password sharing in a number of countries earlier this year, including Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. The price varied between countries, but it equated to around $2.99 (£2) a month.
getnews.info

NME

Netflix announces new game studio led by ‘Overwatch’ executive producer

Netflix has announced that it will be launching a new game development studio which will be led by Overwatch executive producer, Chacko Sonny. During the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 event yesterday (October 18), Netflix’s vice president of games Mike Verdu shared the news of the new California studio, which is currently unnamed (via VGC).
NME

Microsoft claims ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ will launch in 2023

Alongside Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine was announced during a PlayStation showcase event in September 2021. Whilst Spider-Man 2 was said to be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023, which Insomniac has again confirmed this week, Wolverine was apparently very early in development and received no confirmed release date at the time.
NME

Listen to Babymetal’s new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’

Babymetal have shared their new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is taken from the returning band’s upcoming concept album ‘The Other One’, which is set for release on March 23, 2023. A press...

