Read full article on original website
Related
Nissan is selling all of its Russian assets for less than $1 as it pulls out of the country 7 months into the war
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida announced the company’s exit from Russia on Tuesday. More than seven months into the Ukraine War, foreign companies are still filing out of Russia. Over 1,000 companies have made the decision to close down operations in Russia and leave the country after the widely condemned invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist
After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
Benzinga
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
A hot war will ignite over a confrontation between U.S. and China on the issue of Taiwan, Roubini said. The economist dubbed "Dr. Doom" believes China’s reunification with Taiwan is Xi’s top priority in his subsequent terms. Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold...
Company Sells Business Worth $687 Million for $1
Nissan pulled out of Russia at a loss of $687 millionImage by Pete Linforth from Pixabay. The economic scene around the world has been affected for many months due to the worldwide recession started by various political factors. However, the worst is still to come, especially after one of the biggest automobile companies lost over half a billion dollars by having to sell their business in Russia for $1.
NME
Netflix to start charging for account sharing next year
Netflix will start charging subscribers an additional fee to share accounts between households in 2023. The streaming service previously introduced fees for password sharing in a number of countries earlier this year, including Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. The price varied between countries, but it equated to around $2.99 (£2) a month.
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics
The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
NME
Netflix announces new game studio led by ‘Overwatch’ executive producer
Netflix has announced that it will be launching a new game development studio which will be led by Overwatch executive producer, Chacko Sonny. During the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 event yesterday (October 18), Netflix’s vice president of games Mike Verdu shared the news of the new California studio, which is currently unnamed (via VGC).
NME
Microsoft claims ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ will launch in 2023
Alongside Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine was announced during a PlayStation showcase event in September 2021. Whilst Spider-Man 2 was said to be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023, which Insomniac has again confirmed this week, Wolverine was apparently very early in development and received no confirmed release date at the time.
NME
Listen to Babymetal’s new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’
Babymetal have shared their new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is taken from the returning band’s upcoming concept album ‘The Other One’, which is set for release on March 23, 2023. A press...
Comments / 1