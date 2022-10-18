Report: Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce’s contract, freeing up $3M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space.
ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the restructure will clear about $3.455 million in cap space by moving Kelce’s base salary into a signing bonus.
The move would give the Chiefs wiggle-room to potentially make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.Chiefs LB Willie Gay returns to the field from suspension
According to the most recent salary cap report from the NFLPA, the Chiefs had $461,833 in cap space ahead of the restructure of Kelce’s contract.
The Chiefs sit at 4-2 and tied for the lead in the AFC West after a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills .
In the offseason, Kelce made another adjustment to his deal , moving money from the back end of the deal to give him a raise in 2022.
