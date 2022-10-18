ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Report: Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce’s contract, freeing up $3M

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ea89q_0idSxZBO00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the restructure will clear about $3.455 million in cap space by moving Kelce’s base salary into a signing bonus.

The move would give the Chiefs wiggle-room to potentially make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Chiefs LB Willie Gay returns to the field from suspension

According to the most recent salary cap report from the NFLPA, the Chiefs had $461,833 in cap space ahead of the restructure of Kelce’s contract.

The Chiefs sit at 4-2 and tied for the lead in the AFC West after a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills .

In the offseason, Kelce made another adjustment to his deal , moving money from the back end of the deal to give him a raise in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
DALLAS, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy