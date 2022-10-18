Report: Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce’s contract, freeing up $3M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the restructure will clear about $3.455 million in cap space by moving Kelce’s base salary into a signing bonus.

The move would give the Chiefs wiggle-room to potentially make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.

According to the most recent salary cap report from the NFLPA, the Chiefs had $461,833 in cap space ahead of the restructure of Kelce’s contract.

The Chiefs sit at 4-2 and tied for the lead in the AFC West after a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills .

In the offseason, Kelce made another adjustment to his deal , moving money from the back end of the deal to give him a raise in 2022.

