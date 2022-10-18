ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Valley, NY

Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv182_0idSwQha00

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Lottery says a Take 5 ticket worth $5,968 was sold at the Crosby’s store on Rock City Street in Little Valley.

The ticket was for Monday’s mid-day drawing, which had winning numbers of 2-9-11-13-22.

Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Herr kicks off annual food drive

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With November right around the corner, West Herr Auto Group is working to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. From now until Nov. 12, West Herr is collecting non-perishable food items at all of its locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Finger Lakes. Those items will then […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store

Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This November

From turkey with stuffing to reunions with old friends, November is a time for comfortable things and the live music calendar for this month is no exception. If you’re looking for good vibes, you can’t go wrong with flipturn (Nov. 4), Dopapod (Nov. 16) or Sa-Roc (Nov. 17). If you’re a Gen Xer looking to run into old friends, the Snapcase (Nov. 4) and Lowest of the Low (Nov. 25) shows are can’t miss events. If you’re in the mood for something different, look no further than Buffalo Iron Works: On Nov. 10, Nefesh Mountain bring fresh bluegrass sounds, while Too Many Zooz bring NYC brass band vibes to the venue on Nov. 12.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

43North announces finalists in 2022 startup competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local startup accelerator 43North has just announced the final eight startups selected to compete in Thursday’s 8th annual finals round. The finals will kick off at 6 p.m. at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. The event is sold out, but it can be live-streamed on 43North’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The eight […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy