Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Lottery says a Take 5 ticket worth $5,968 was sold at the Crosby’s store on Rock City Street in Little Valley.

The ticket was for Monday’s mid-day drawing, which had winning numbers of 2-9-11-13-22.

Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .