Visions to host 1st Veterans Expo

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Visions Federal Credit Union will host its first annual Veterans Expo on Monday, November 7th at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature veterans support organizations from across the Southern Tier and Central New York.

The expo will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

