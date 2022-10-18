Read full article on original website
TECH Unveils 50th Anniversary Logo and Anniversary Plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team...
As holiday shopping approaches, Chamber CEO is confident in 'return to local'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel believes that consumers in Hutchinson now know that they can fill their stockings and under their trees without leaving the area. "We've seen a great return to local," Teufel said. "I think that's come through in sales tax....
Hutchinson city committees, boards still looking for members
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is currently seeking applications for boards and commissions. Terms are for three years and will begin Jan. 1. Those wishing to apply should submit their applications as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 14. Boards accepting applications include:. • Airport...
Heartland Credit Union has International Credit Union Day events
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union is hosting a Shred Event today, October 20, at the Hutchinson 23rd and Severance, Newton, and Maize branches in commemoration of International Credit Union Day. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to securely dispose of your personal documents (limit 3 boxes...
Accreditation data is back for USD 308
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 recently had its accreditation visit and Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson is still talking with staff about how to apply their conclusions. "They pore over a lot of data," Johnson said. "They look at our community partnerships. We have a strong community partnership with...
17th Talk20 Hutch date is January 27, 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Date for the 17th Talk20 Hutch has been announced as Friday, January 27, 2023. Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking.
County commission to move next meeting back a week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will hold three meetings in November. According to an email to Hutch Post, the board will not hold its regular meeting next Tuesday and instead will move that meeting to Nov. 1. They will then hold meetings on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29.
Mary Magdalene House hosting adoptive moms group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Mary Magdalene House is holding a group for foster and adoptive moms on October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a devotion and time for discussion. Dinner will be served and there will be time for connecting with others in similar circumstances.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Chamber Welcomes New Board Members
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Chamber welcomes four new members to its board as of September 1, 2022, representing a wide range of industries and backgrounds. Beginning three-year terms are Mike Cullinane (Rise Private Wealth Management), Heather Thiesen (Advanced Physical Therapy), Chamber President-Elect Chad Hitt (Board of Public Utilities), and Brennon Randa (Plan 4 Architecture Design, and The Finish).
Haven council offers public works job Monday
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Electrical Distribution Superintendent Chad Swartz is being offered the job as the city's Public Works Director. The Haven City Council voted 3-2 to offer him the job at their Monday meeting. He has until noon Wednesday to decide. Swartz will be offered the job at...
Parenting course offered at Plum Creek in Nov. and Dec.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is hosting a "Raising Cooperative Kids" course on 6 Monday evenings in November and December. The course is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 7 through December 12. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will...
Pediatric Occupational Therapist to begin work in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson native pediatric occupational therapist plans to open an office in the Salt City later this month. The new office of Dr. Megan Bartley, which will do business as a non-profit organization called Clothed in Compassion, will begin taking appointments October 24 to start services October 31.
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name
It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
Three Hutch orgs get KLC grants
Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas – three from Hutchinson – as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The Hutchinson partners are Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson Community Foundation and United Way of Reno County. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
Reno County Republican Central Committee issues statement on Corey campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Write-in hopeful, Cris Corey, is not supported by the Republican party in the upcoming general election, according to Reno County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ryan Patton. Corey, who lost to Randy Parks in the primary election for Reno County Commission District #1, is now running a...
KAKE TV
Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own
Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
Annual McCartney Johnson blood drive is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monthly infusions made from blood products help keep 26-year-old McCartney Johnson alive. Diagnosed in infancy with hypogammaglobulinemia, an immune disorder characterized by a lack of antibodies that help fight infection, he chooses to live every day to the fullest and remains grateful to those who donate blood. Celebrate life with McCartney and donate at the annual blood drive held in his honor.
Kansas Honor Flight holding stew fundraiser Nov. 5
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight is holding a Patriotic Celebration Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge at 1401 East 1st in Hutchinson. The group is holding a Red, White and Stew supper. Veterans Eat Free. Honor Flight will be serving a large bowl of Chris’s Famous Beef Stew for only $5. There also will be hamburgers available and a bake sale.
Recycling Today
Bunting names president and CEO
Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter Bunting, and father, Bob Bunting, Robert Bunting has been appointed president and CEO at his family’s namesake company, Newton, Kansas-based Bunting, effective Oct. 1. Robert will oversee the continued growth of the global company, which designs and manufactures magnetic separators, metal...
