Hutch Post

TECH Unveils 50th Anniversary Logo and Anniversary Plans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson city committees, boards still looking for members

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is currently seeking applications for boards and commissions. Terms are for three years and will begin Jan. 1. Those wishing to apply should submit their applications as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 14. Boards accepting applications include:. • Airport...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Accreditation data is back for USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 recently had its accreditation visit and Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson is still talking with staff about how to apply their conclusions. "They pore over a lot of data," Johnson said. "They look at our community partnerships. We have a strong community partnership with...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

17th Talk20 Hutch date is January 27, 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Date for the 17th Talk20 Hutch has been announced as Friday, January 27, 2023. Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

County commission to move next meeting back a week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will hold three meetings in November. According to an email to Hutch Post, the board will not hold its regular meeting next Tuesday and instead will move that meeting to Nov. 1. They will then hold meetings on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Mary Magdalene House hosting adoptive moms group

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Mary Magdalene House is holding a group for foster and adoptive moms on October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a devotion and time for discussion. Dinner will be served and there will be time for connecting with others in similar circumstances.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Chamber Welcomes New Board Members

MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Chamber welcomes four new members to its board as of September 1, 2022, representing a wide range of industries and backgrounds. Beginning three-year terms are Mike Cullinane (Rise Private Wealth Management), Heather Thiesen (Advanced Physical Therapy), Chamber President-Elect Chad Hitt (Board of Public Utilities), and Brennon Randa (Plan 4 Architecture Design, and The Finish).
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Haven council offers public works job Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Electrical Distribution Superintendent Chad Swartz is being offered the job as the city's Public Works Director. The Haven City Council voted 3-2 to offer him the job at their Monday meeting. He has until noon Wednesday to decide. Swartz will be offered the job at...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Parenting course offered at Plum Creek in Nov. and Dec.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is hosting a "Raising Cooperative Kids" course on 6 Monday evenings in November and December. The course is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 7 through December 12. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Pediatric Occupational Therapist to begin work in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson native pediatric occupational therapist plans to open an office in the Salt City later this month. The new office of Dr. Megan Bartley, which will do business as a non-profit organization called Clothed in Compassion, will begin taking appointments October 24 to start services October 31.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name

It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Three Hutch orgs get KLC grants

Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas – three from Hutchinson – as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The Hutchinson partners are Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson Community Foundation and United Way of Reno County. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own

Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Annual McCartney Johnson blood drive is Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monthly infusions made from blood products help keep 26-year-old McCartney Johnson alive. Diagnosed in infancy with hypogammaglobulinemia, an immune disorder characterized by a lack of antibodies that help fight infection, he chooses to live every day to the fullest and remains grateful to those who donate blood. Celebrate life with McCartney and donate at the annual blood drive held in his honor.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas Honor Flight holding stew fundraiser Nov. 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight is holding a Patriotic Celebration Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge at 1401 East 1st in Hutchinson. The group is holding a Red, White and Stew supper. Veterans Eat Free. Honor Flight will be serving a large bowl of Chris’s Famous Beef Stew for only $5. There also will be hamburgers available and a bake sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Recycling Today

Bunting names president and CEO

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter Bunting, and father, Bob Bunting, Robert Bunting has been appointed president and CEO at his family’s namesake company, Newton, Kansas-based Bunting, effective Oct. 1. Robert will oversee the continued growth of the global company, which designs and manufactures magnetic separators, metal...
NEWTON, KS
