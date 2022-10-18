Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Was moving to cloud a mistake?
Based on a brand new examine from Wanclouds, 81% of IT leaders say their executives and boards of administrators have directed them to cut back or tackle no further cloud spending. It’s little shock as cloud prices skyrocket whereas the economic system stays in flux. After a number of years of unimpeded cloud progress, the findings recommend that enterprises’ unbridled cloud spending could quickly mood. Is that this true?
Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence Eliminates ‘Spreadsheet Pandemonium’
In firms large and small, across all manner of verticals, spreadsheet pandemonium rages. Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard, told Karen Webster that to operate effectively, companies need high-quality data, collected and analyzed in real time, shared throughout the organization. No easy task, given the sheer volume...
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
Trilio Extends Industry-Leading Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Anywhere, Across Any Cloud or Use Case
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
salestechstar.com
U.S. Cloud-Native Trend Shifts From Boom to Mature Market
Container-based microservices architectures deliver speed and scalability but come with skills and security challenges, ISG Provider Lens report says. Adoption and use of cloud-native technologies in the U.S. is reaching a plateau after several years of hype and strong growth, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
thefastmode.com
NTT Com Develops Network Edge Technology for Connected Vehicles & Robots
NTT Communications (NTT Com) announced its development of the basic technology to adapt edge computing, a promising technology for accelerating data processing in IoT devices, to “mobile IoT devices” such as connected vehicles and robots. The “Network Edge Solution” incorporating this basic technology will be made available sequentially...
Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions
Oracle Corp ORCL and NVIDIA Corp NVDA forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more...
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
Keysight Introduces Automated and AI-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduces enhancements to the company’s Nemo Device Application Test Suite. This software-centric solution uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable wireless service providers and application developers to accelerate the assessment of smartphone users’ real-world interactions with native applications.
monitordaily.com
LeaseQuery Adds New AI Capabilities to Automate Lease Process
LeaseQuery added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable lease abstraction and lease entry. This will allow LeaseQuery to automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. “With accounting expertise being the core of our business, we realize the immediate value AI brings to lease...
datafloq.com
Why Business Data Processing Function is Vital for Organizations?
Statista projects global data creation to be more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. Besides, the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed worldwide reached 64.2 zettabytes in 2020 and is forecasted to increase rapidly. Whether you use the internet to order food, complete financial transactions online or learn...
thefastmode.com
Oracle, NVIDIA Sign Multi-year Partnership for Accelerated Computing & AI
Expanding their longstanding alliance, Oracle and NVIDIA announced a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack — from GPUs to systems to software — to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).OCI is adding tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity. Combined with OCI’s AI cloud infrastructure of bare metal, cluster networking, and storage, this provides enterprises a broad, easily accessible portfolio of options for AI training and deep learning inference at scale.
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
ROCKFORD, Ill. & RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005048/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Boosts Shipping 360 Platform With New Applications
PitneyTrack Inbound and PitneyAnalytics are Latest Solutions Available on Powerful SaaS Platform. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the expansion of its next-generation SaaS shipping platform, Shipping 360™, with the addition of two new applications. PitneyTrack™ Inbound and PitneyAnalytics™ are the latest cloud-based solutions designed by Pitney Bowes to help businesses gain a deeper understanding into their shipping, mailing, and receiving operations to help drive down costs and deliver a greater service experience.
Business Insider
5G will advance payments and mobile commerce
5G tech will likely bring about positive changes to the retail industry. And retailers will use their IT investments in 5G to enhance the customer experience. Do you work in the Ecommerce and Retail industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
technologynetworks.com
Goodbye Manual Gating of Flow Cytometry Data
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduces an automated solution for the grueling and time-consuming process of manual gating flow cytometry data, with no programming skills required. This revolutionary feature is part of the new Cytobank v10 platform upgrade which is available now. Inconsistencies among operators have been identified as one of...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves and ZUUM partner to provide SONAR features to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and ZUUM, which connects shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers on one Logistics Super Platform, are partnering. FreightWaves customers will have access to both the FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) Spot Rates TRAC Spot Rates and SONAR Capacity Lane Scores inside the ZUUM rating engine. Users simply enter their SONAR API credentials into the ZUUM transportation management system (TMS) in order to access the data.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
Comments / 0