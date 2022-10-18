Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
Israel keeps building settlements and Palestinians keep dying. Peace is impossible this way
I — t was early April 1988, at the height of the first intifada, and the hills were awash with spring flowers. I took the professor and activist Noam Chomsky to visit the Palestinian village of Beita near Nablus. He wanted to speak to the villagers about a recent incident in which a group of Israeli settlers from Elon Moreh, 10km (6 miles) from Beita, had got into a confrontation with some villagers while out hiking. Two of the Palestinian villagers and one of the Israeli settlers were shot and killed. The army initially blamed the Palestinians for the settler’s death. Itemerged later that she – like the two dead villagers – had been killed by a bullet fired by one of the men guarding the settlers. But, by then, the army had invaded the village, destroyed at least 14 houses, killed a third villager, arrested dozens of men in the village and deported several of them. Chomsky listened attentively and was saddened but not surprised. He had anticipated that an increased rate of settlement-building would place the occupier and the occupied, the land confiscators and those who lost their land, close together physically – with predictable results.
Israeli settlers rampage in Palestinian town in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of Jewish settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank on Thursday, attacking shops and residents with stones and iron bars, according to Palestinian reports and amateur video from the scene. Over 40 Palestinians were reported wounded. It was the latest violence in the northern West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting nightly arrest raids against suspected Palestinian militants. Unrest also erupted in the contested city of Jerusalem. Israeli police unleashed live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinians throwing stones, firecrackers and firebombs, marking the biggest spasm of violence in the city in months. Clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem wounded 18 Palestinians late Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, saying Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians with stones and clubs. The confrontations followed similar unrest across several neighborhoods in east Jerusalem the night before.
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: To boost Abbas, Israel will let PA use helicopters
For the first time since the early days of the Second Intifada in 2001, the Israeli government is expected to approve a Palestinian Authority request to purchase helicopters for top PA officials’ use. Following an investigation by the defense establishment, officials have decided to approve the request as part...
Cleveland Jewish News
Caroline Glick: Australia’s assault on Israel
The decision by Australia’s Labor government to “celebrate” Simchat Torah by renouncing Canberra’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is an assault on the Jewish state, argues Caroline Glick in the latest episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick discusses the event in...
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews
Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
Israel: Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier
Israel's prime minister says a Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot dead by security forces after opening fire at a security guard at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and activists have said that calling in military intervention risks escalating brutal Port-au-Prince violence
Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Thursday cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The United States, European Union and United...
Iran faces dilemma as children join protests in 'unprecedented' phenomenon
Iran analysts say that current anti-regime protests sweeping through the country have shown that the regime has failed to subdue the younger generation after more than 40 years in power.
Cleveland Jewish News
Danny Danon says the current coalition lacks the experience to run the government.
World Likud Chairman Danny Danon is a seasoned politician and diplomat, having previously served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015, including tenures as deputy parliamentary speaker, deputy defense minister and minister of science, technology and space. In October 2015, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Danon as Israel’s ambassador to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel a complicated place
I was in my teens when I made my first visit to Israel – a summer program sponsored by the Bureau of Jewish Education in Cleveland – the predecessor to what is now the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. I came back a changed person, and it wasn’t long before I thought about eventually moving to Israel. I did move, but that happened decades later.
Cleveland Jewish News
Local Nablus terror group ‘going on the offensive’ as its online presence gains influence
The Lions’ Den terror group, recently formed in Nablus, comprises dozens of gunmen and is not very well organized. Nevertheless, the group’s activities serve the purposes of established terror factions like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are amplifying its influence, according to a senior Israeli terrorism expert.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The US is pressing the PA to increase security coordination with Israel’
The United States is applying pressure on the Palestinian Authority to increase security coordination with Israel, as part of a larger effort to reduce violence in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, a former Israeli defense official tells JNS. A senior P.A. delegation arrived in Washington in...
Almost 800 Palestinians held by Israel in ‘unlawful’ detention, claim rights groups
Israel is holding nearly 800 Palestinians, including seven children, without trial or charges, the highest number in almost 15 years, according to rights groups and United Nations officials who have claimed the practice is unlawful and “amounts to serious and degrading treatment”. Israeli rights group HaMoked, which regularly gathers figures from Israeli prisons, told The Independent that Israel was holding 798 Palestinians in administrative detention, the highest number since May 2008. Among the prisoners – who can be held indefinitely without trial, sometimes for years – are two women and seven minors, the youngest aged just 16, the group added....
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli premier calls Australia’s flip-flop on Jerusalem recognition a ‘wretched move’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday described as a “wretched move” the Australian government’s decision to walk back the country’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to Hebrew-language media reports. Lapid reportedly made the comment during a meeting with the Australian ambassador...
AOL Corp
Jewish settlers pepper spray Israeli soldiers in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Jewish settlers stormed through a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Thursday, throwing stones at Palestinian cars and using pepper spray on troops who were trying to disperse the settlers. The settler rampage late Wednesday comes days after a similar incident...
Comments / 0