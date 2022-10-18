Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Kujdane // Shomali Design Studio (Yaser Rashid Shomali & Yasin Rashid Shomali)
KujdaneIranian architecture firm Shomali Design Studio has conceptualized a distinctive cabin amidst the verdant forested region of northern Iran. Led by brothers Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali, the ‘Kujdane’ cabin, which translates to ‘very small’ in English, exhibits an unorthodox interpretation of the traditional A-frame rooftop. The wooden material palette of the structure is complemented with muted-grey interiors and paired with a façade of full-height glazing.
hypebeast.com
Odile Decq Designs French Home as a "Box of Natural Light"
The design of this house by Odile Decq goes way beyond what you see at face value. In fact, the French architect has created a home for a client who is suffering from progressive and irreversible eyesight loss, which will eventually render him only able to see outlines and shapes.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
This New All-Electric Glass Tender Literally Glides Above The Water
It might be Cockwells’ Titian Tender that stars in fashion brand Michael Kors’ latest advertising campaign, The Thrill of the Chase, alongside Bella Hadid and Alton Mason, but it was the British builder’s new hydrofoil tender concept, the Alte Volare, that stole the show at Monaco last month. The 39-foot hydrofoil limousine borrows retractable foiling technology from the America’s Cup AC75 and pairs it with a fully electric drivetrain. The result is a quiet and comfortable ride that uses 80 percent less energy than a non-foiling hull at a fast-cruising speed of 40 knots. The Alte Volare is part of a growing...
These 35 Furnishings Will Maximize Your Living Space In Style
Sprucing up the living space is a surefire way to make the home feel better. We spend so much time at home that we might as well make it as perfect as possible. This list has many items that will help you maximize the living space to feel your particular version of unique. From multi-functional items to clever storage solutions to trendy decor items, this list has everything you need to make your area perfect!
livingetc.com
How do you decorate a living room with no entryway? Designers solve this small space conundrum
When I bought my house, I had one non-negotiable on the list – an entryway. No entryway means a front door that opens directly into a room of your house, often the living room, which for many people is far from ideal. For me, it was because I have...
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
architizer.com
Explore the Rizhao Bailuwan Cherry Blossom Town, Made Entirely From Local Materials
Guangzhou S.P.I Design Co., Ltd is a comprehensive landscape design platform driven by innovative design with headquarters in Guangzhou, China. Since its founding in 2007, the firm has expanded to 16 offices in China and over 1470+designers, with more than 3,000 high-quality projects across the country. The Rizhao Bailuwan Cherry...
architizer.com
Stuck on a Design Brief? Try Sketching Architectural Details To Get Your Creativity Flowing
The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission and hurry — the Main Entry Deadline of October 21st is fast-approaching. Sketch along as Eric Reinhold, founder of...
architizer.com
M Stand, coffee shop in Poly Sunny Walk // Dazhou And Associates
M Stand, coffee shop in Poly Sunny Walk(In ambiguous light and shadow)Open-upA Coffee shop should be a part of public life.In the original condition, the shop was separated from the adjacent plaza by an advertising wall. Intentionally, we wanted to created a secluded and open place, like a gazebo standing on the plaza, naturally attracting people into its shelter.
architizer.com
What Is Solarpunk Architecture and How Does It Fit Into the Built Future?
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. If you’ve spent some time in online architectural forums recently, maybe you’ve stumbled upon images of “Solarpunk architecture.” Generally characterized by grand, swooping biophilic structures replete with vertical forests and solar panels, and in which people live in happy harmony with nature, these renderings evoke a utopian future that might be mistaken for science fiction. But the impressive graphics belie a serious political and social movement intent on taking architecture into a radically greener, more sustainable direction.
architizer.com
Baseball Dream Park // HAEAHN Architecture
As a stadium that shares the history of Daejeon citizens, the newly constructed Daejeon Baseball Dream Park aims to revitalize the old city center and establish a new and differentiated sports complex. First, since Daejeon’s new baseball stadium “Win Ground” is the only professional baseball stadium in the middle region in Korea, Haeahn Architecture implemented a new landmark in the old city center by presenting a mass design symbolizing the dynamic image of Daejeon and the soaring spirit of its baseball team.
architizer.com
Neutron Research Centre // TKMT architectes
Levitt Bernstein and TKMT architectes have completed a new visitor centre as part of the Institut Laue-Langevin campus in Grenoble, a pan-European initiative providing neutrons to visiting researchers for experiments and analysis at the molecular level. The new building will give access to the institute’s array of state-of-the-art equipment and provide scientists with a base for their work.
architizer.com
Water Cabin // Olson Kundig
“The client was very inspired by my cabin at Longbranch and similar houses in forest settings. While this home is surrounded by water rather than trees and overlooks a high-traffic waterway, it shares much with the cabin, such as the low-key use of natural materials, the attention to detail, and the intimate sense of scale and proportion.” –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal.
architizer.com
Demolition Is Dead. The Future of Sustainable Architecture Lies in Deconstruction
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. Gaze out at any urban environment today, and one thing is almost always true; a collection of tower cranes dots the horizon line. These cranes are the vehicles that facilitate a constantly shifting skyline as buildings are systematically demolished and erected to keep up with the never-ending demand for new real estate, whether it be commercial or residential. However, in densely populated urban environments, there are rarely vacant plots to erect these projects; the existing structures must first be demolished to make way for what is to come.
