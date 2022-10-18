ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson County

A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Vehicle of interest sought after Williamson County hit-and-run

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
WKRN

Motorcyclist injured in Robertson County crash

More than a year after deadly floodwaters swept through Humphreys County, some local businesses are still struggling to recover, but the county is hoping an upcoming fall festivity will bring people downtown again.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting

A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher's family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday's crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Antioch neighborhood pushes for traffic calming projects

"We've put up with it for way too long," said one neighbor when talking about traffic issues in Antioch.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Respiratory virus concerns in Middle Tennessee

Pediatricians are warning parents that respiratory illnesses are already rising among children in Middle Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

2 charged with possessing cocaine, meth for resale

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly distributing cocaine and crystal meth in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hartsville man charged in toddler's death

Blake Eason has joined the News 2 team after reporting in Columbus, Georgia the last two years. Respiratory virus concerns in Middle Tennessee. Pediatricians are warning parents that respiratory illnesses are already rising among...
HARTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Child dies from E Coli

A child died from E Coli and the outbreak is linked to a Rutherford County farm.
NASHVILLE, TN

