WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson County
A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN.
WKRN
Vehicle of interest sought after Williamson County hit-and-run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
WKRN
Motorcyclist injured in Robertson County crash
More than a year after deadly floodwaters swept through Humphreys County, some local businesses are still struggling to recover, but the county is hoping an upcoming fall festivity will bring people downtown again.
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
WKRN
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
WKRN
NTSB: Pilot was flying to have maintenance performed on plane in Smyrna prior to Brentwood crash
The investigation into what caused a plane to crash in Brentwood Tuesday morning is still ongoing.
WKRN
Antioch neighborhood pushes for traffic calming projects
"We've put up with it for way too long," said one neighbor when talking about traffic issues in Antioch.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.
WKRN
Respiratory virus concerns in Middle Tennessee
Pediatricians are warning parents that respiratory illnesses are already rising among children in Middle Tennessee.
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
WKRN
2 charged with possessing cocaine, meth for resale
A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly distributing cocaine and crystal meth in South Nashville.
WKRN
Hartsville man charged in toddler's death
Blake Eason has joined the News 2 team after reporting in Columbus, Georgia the last two years.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
The FAA and NTSB are set to investigate the deadly crash.
WKRN
Child dies from E Coli
A child died from E Coli and the outbreak is linked to a Rutherford County farm.
Silver Alert canceled for Cheatham County woman
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing Cheatham County woman.
