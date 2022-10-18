ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stranger

City Leaders Fight over Policing Pirates

I kid you not, in the year 2022 we have elected officials and policy staff for the Mayor of a major US city arguing about how to respond to “sea burglars” allegedly pillaging houseboats on Lake Union. At last Thursday’s budget meeting, mayoral staff and SPD representatives resisted...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 17, 2022 – Each year, the Snohomish County Human Rights Commission (SCHRC) reaffirms its belief that human rights are the foundation of freedom and peace in the world. On the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration, December 10, the Commission and community members gather to celebrate the progress to building a more just society by recognizing the contributions residents make toward that effort.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Project studies WA ballot rejection disparities

SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington state mail-in ballot process provides widespread access to the voting process. A State Auditor's analysis of the 2020 election concluded that the number of ballots rejected due to improper completion is small, but that there is room for improvement. The Evans School's Evans Policy Innovation Collaborative...
WASHINGTON STATE
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff

This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
BURIEN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad spurs controversy over use of likeness

In a report from The Seattle Times, Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his image and words are being used to portray his support for Rep. Kim Schrier in mailers sent out by a Democratic-aligned PAC. The photo of Easterbrook and Schrier was taken in May when Schrier...
COVINGTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

9th Circuit judges say Seattle officials 'just stood aside' during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest

A lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fatal shooting in Seattle's CHOP zone is being heard by a federal appeals court. The case was brought by Donnitta Sinclair-Martin after her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was fatally shot in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest on June 20, 2020. Sinclair alleges the city created a foreseeable danger after protesters occupied a nearby park and interfered with first responders.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden

Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
REDMOND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
NEWStalk 870

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thomas Family Farm: A must-go Halloween experience for all ages

SNOHOMISH—Each October, the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish transforms its historic site into a Halloween playground for anyone seeking an unforgettable one-of-the-kind experience for the whole family. Apart from other pumpkin patches, this 100-year-old farm includes escape rooms, a corn maze, beer garden, hayride, apple cannon, giant slide, games, mini golf, and paintball activities.
SNOHOMISH, WA
shorelineareanews.com

King county property tax exemption program

Basic qualifications for the program are: Own the home you live in and be at least age 61 by December 31 of the preceding year or disabled. Max income of $58,423 (2019) or $40,000 (2016–18), after allowed expenses. The application process opens in March. If you applied for a...
KING COUNTY, WA

