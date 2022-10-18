Locations and times for early voting in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Early voting for the 2022 Federal/State General Election begins Wednesday, October 19.
Knox County voters may cast a ballot at one of ten locations across Knox County .
LOCATIONS
- Carter Senior Center
- City County Building (Small Assembly Room)
- Downtown West
- Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points
- Farragut Town Hall
- Halls Recreation Center
- Karns Senior Center (opens at 9 am weekdays)
- Knoxville Expo Center
- Meridian Baptist Church
- New Harvest Park
SCHEDULE
Election commission officials say the schedule for the 14 days of Early Voting is generally:
- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays
- 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturdays (October 22 and 29) with the following exceptions:
- Karns Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays ; this location will be closed on both Saturdays.
- Meridian Baptist Church – will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and on Halloween .
- City County Building – open on Saturday, October 22nd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m .
Early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 1; Wednesday Nov. 2; and Thursday, Nov. 3, officials said.
More information can be found on the Knox County voting site . Absentee ballot requests can be made by emailing absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.
