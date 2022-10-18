ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Locations and times for early voting in Knox County

By Melissa Greene
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Early voting for the 2022 Federal/State General Election begins Wednesday, October 19.

Knox County voters may cast a ballot at one of ten locations across Knox County .

What’s on the ballot? See sample ballots from every county.

LOCATIONS

  • Carter Senior Center
  • City County Building (Small Assembly Room)
  • Downtown West
  • Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points
  • Farragut Town Hall
  • Halls Recreation Center
  • Karns Senior Center (opens at 9 am weekdays)
  • Knoxville Expo Center
  • Meridian Baptist Church
  • New Harvest Park

SCHEDULE

Election commission officials say the schedule for the 14 days of Early Voting is generally:

  • 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays
  • 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturdays (October 22 and 29) with the following exceptions:
  • Karns Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays ; this location will be closed on both Saturdays.
  • Meridian Baptist Church – will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and on Halloween .
  • City County Building –  open on Saturday, October 22nd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m .

Early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 1; Wednesday Nov. 2; and Thursday, Nov. 3, officials said.

More information can be found on the Knox County voting site . Absentee ballot requests can be made by emailing absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.

