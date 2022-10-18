Locations and times for early voting in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Early voting for the 2022 Federal/State General Election begins Wednesday, October 19.

Knox County voters may cast a ballot at one of ten locations across Knox County .

What’s on the ballot? See sample ballots from every county.

LOCATIONS

Carter Senior Center

City County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center (opens at 9 am weekdays)

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

SCHEDULE

Election commission officials say the schedule for the 14 days of Early Voting is generally:

10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays

10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturdays (October 22 and 29) with the following exceptions:

Karns Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays ; this location will be closed on both Saturdays.

Meridian Baptist Church – will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and on Halloween .

City County Building – open on Saturday, October 22nd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m .

Early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 1; Wednesday Nov. 2; and Thursday, Nov. 3, officials said.

More information can be found on the Knox County voting site . Absentee ballot requests can be made by emailing absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.

