Keshena, WI

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students

SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
PULASKI, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Fox11online.com

18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail pleaded no contest to four of the least serious charges against him Wednesday afternoon. Miles Cruz, now 18, attacked a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail...
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty

Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools receiving hoax active shooter reports Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several schools in Wisconsin have been subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday. Green Bay Police say they received a report of an active shooter at East High School. They confirmed it to be a hoax, also known as “swatting.”. At about 10...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death

Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl.
APPLETON, WI

