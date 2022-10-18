Read full article on original website
Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Complaint: Little Suamico man had been using meth prior to killings of mother, stepfather
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against a Little Suamico man accused of killing his mother and stepfather. David W. Steinmetz, 27, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a charge of Possession of Firearm by a Felon. Charges were filed Oct. 20 in Oconto County Court.
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives are assuring witnesses to a bonfire explosion Shawano County that they will not be cited for underage drinking if they come forward with information about the “tragic event.”. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Friday’s bonfire explosion that happened in Maple Grove. Many...
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on the East River Trail pleaded no contest to four of the least serious charges against him Wednesday afternoon. Miles Cruz, now 18, attacked a woman who was walking her 4-week-old baby on the trail...
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty
The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
Schools receiving hoax active shooter reports Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several schools in Wisconsin have been subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday. Green Bay Police say they received a report of an active shooter at East High School. They confirmed it to be a hoax, also known as “swatting.”. At about 10...
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
Former Grand Chute police officer dies in the line of duty in Texas
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A former Grand Chute police officer died in the line of duty while serving in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem was hit and killed by a passing driver while assisting a DWI stop along a highway in Carrollton, Texas, just north of Dallas. The passing driver, an...
Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death
Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
‘These kids were on fire’: Up to 40 people hurt after accelerant poured on bonfire
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — As many as 40 people were hurt when a bonfire leaped out of control over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin. The incident, in the town of Maple Grove, was at a celebratory bonfire that followed Friday’s homecoming football game, WTMJ reported. The Pulaski Community...
Arizona man sentenced in central Wisconsin drug trafficking, money laundering scheme
A 31-year-old Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking and money laundering scheme in central Wisconsin communities including Wausau, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced...
