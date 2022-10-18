Read full article on original website
Related
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats expect to lose House, Senate is 'race to watch'
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained Tuesday that many Democrats, with the notable exception of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), expect to lose the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Further, she says the Senate is the "race to watch" in several states with close matchups.
MSNBC
GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view
Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
As GOP nominees struggle in linchpin states, moderate Joe O’Dea is hoping to eke out a surprise win in purple Colorado.
AOC roasted on Twitter after being heckled by anti-war activists at her town hall
Twitter users sounded off on New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a video went viral of the politician being condemned by anti-war protestors.
Washington Examiner
House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins
A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
Democrats Should Listen to Bernie Sanders and Fight the GOP on the Economy
Bernie Sanders’ recent op-ed warning Democrats to answer GOP attacks on the economy—and not rely solely on the abortion issue to rally voters—strikes at the heart of the dilemma Democrats face in the closing weeks before the midterms.An internal strategy memo tells Democrats not to talk about the record number of jobs President Joe Biden has created (10 million in two years) because voters already know unemployment is low. Voters are, instead, worried about inflation—which Democrats don’t want to talk about.The polls put inflation and the economy at the top of voter concerns, with abortion moving further down the list....
Voters need to use some basics to decide Fetterman v. Oz for U.S. Senate | John Baer
With just weeks to go in a nationally-consequential Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, there are important basics to consider. Among them is whether the outcome relies on a sad trend in American politics. I’m talking about the way heavily-financed campaigns turn – as this one has – into negative, non-inspirational clashes....
Mike Lee urges Romney to offer endorsement in tighter-than-expected Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is urging fellow Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to offer his endorsement as he seeks to fend off a challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin in a race that is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in decades for the deep-red state. The plea...
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Trump predicts Romney won't win reelection come 2024
Former President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Wednesday, even going so far as to predict he won't win reelection. Trump took to Truth Social to renew his endorsement of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and call out Romney for not doing the same. "Mitt Romney is the junior...
What Republicans Really Thought on January 6
Mitch McConnell froze when a Capitol Police officer rushed into the Senate chamber carrying a semiautomatic weapon. The majority leader had been so engrossed in the Electoral College debate happening before him that he hadn’t realized anything was amiss—until pandemonium erupted. Mere moments before, Mike Pence’s Secret Service...
Comments / 0