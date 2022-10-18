ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

WFMJ.com

Over 30 individuals issued summonses in relation to illegal dumping in Columbiana County

A monthlong investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property in Columbiana County has led to over 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 court summonses according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These individuals were cited for infractions such as littering, shooting from the roadway and...
WYTV.com

ODNR investigating illegal dumping in Columbiana County

(WKBN)- An investigation into illegal dumping in Columbiana County has a lot of people in trouble. After months of looking into it, ODNR issued summonses to 30 people. According to a press release, 40 total summonses were issued. Most are for illegal dumping, others for shooting from the road. So...
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
OIL CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Officers serve search warrant in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police served a search warrant in the township Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of Indianola Road and Montrose Avenue. Police Chief Todd Werth said no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
BOARDMAN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death

A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
PENN HILLS, PA
WFMJ.com

SWAT officers, YPD respond to domestic incident in Youngstown

SWAT officers and Youngstown police were on scene Wednesday afternoon for a domestic call. It happened on West Warren Avenue off Market Street around 2 p.m. on the city's south side. Police were able to get the man to come outside without incident. The man didn't have a weapon on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

