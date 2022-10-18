Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio man accused of animal cruelty gets jail for dragging woman and smashing her head off concrete
George Panno, III, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children and domestic violence.
Man appeals his conviction in Youngstown murder case
Lavontae Knight, 27, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 58 years in prison for the Dec. 30, 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of his girlfriend.
Local restaurant owner accused of violating protection order after sentencing in domestic case
The charge against Michael Alberini was filed Wednesday in Struthers Municipal Court.
Attorneys describe client’s childhood while asking for 10-year sentence on drug charges
The sentencing memorandum filed for Raphael Ortiz, 42, in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson, said that Ortiz grew up in a Youngstown neighborhood rife with drugs and violence and that he never met his father until he was 12.
WFMJ.com
Over 30 individuals issued summonses in relation to illegal dumping in Columbiana County
A monthlong investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property in Columbiana County has led to over 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 court summonses according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These individuals were cited for infractions such as littering, shooting from the roadway and...
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
WYTV.com
ODNR investigating illegal dumping in Columbiana County
(WKBN)- An investigation into illegal dumping in Columbiana County has a lot of people in trouble. After months of looking into it, ODNR issued summonses to 30 people. According to a press release, 40 total summonses were issued. Most are for illegal dumping, others for shooting from the road. So...
Traffic stops ends in arrest, odd trip to Trumbull County Jail
A Cortland man is facing drug charges and suspected stolen were removed from his car following a traffic stop.
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if it's not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
WYTV.com
Officers serve search warrant in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police served a search warrant in the township Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of Indianola Road and Montrose Avenue. Police Chief Todd Werth said no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
Lawrence County woman charged after 30 pit bulls, 2 cats found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A Lawrence County woman is facing charges after pit bulls and cats were found living in what state police said were deplorable conditions. According to a release from police, state troopers responded to the 500 block of Rabbit Haven Lane in Volant to initiate an animal cruelty neglect investigation on Oct. 13.
Teen driver identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88.
Video: Woman accused of assaulting nail salon staff
“It was pretty much an all-out brawl."
WFMJ.com
SWAT officers, YPD respond to domestic incident in Youngstown
SWAT officers and Youngstown police were on scene Wednesday afternoon for a domestic call. It happened on West Warren Avenue off Market Street around 2 p.m. on the city's south side. Police were able to get the man to come outside without incident. The man didn't have a weapon on...
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
Police have Volney Road blocked off between West Warren Avenue and Cohasset Drive.
All Methed Up: Pennsylvania Man Man Admits To Using Facebook Messenger To Sell Meth
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine – on Facebook. Daniel Dellich, Jr., age 47, formerly of Boyers, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. In connection
