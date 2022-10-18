Read full article on original website
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
Ypsilanti officials look to avoid becoming ‘weed city’ amid marijuana retail saturation
YPSILANTI, MI - Some Ypsilanti officials think the city is oversaturated with marijuana retail developments and are exploring ways to limit new dispensaries from packing into the municipality of just over four square miles. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, elected City Council members put their heads together with the city’s Planning...
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
Downtown Ann Arbor building broken into, but nothing taken
HometownLife.com
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
whmi.com
East Grand River Closed In Downtown Howell This Weekend
A portion of Grand River in downtown Howell will be completely closed this weekend and motorists should anticipate delays if traveling in the area. The City advises that East Grand River will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Catrell Drive to allow for the installation of a new water main.
Ann Arbor reduces roadway as partial fix for misaligned intersection
ANN ARBOR, MI — It may be only a partial fix, but physical changes to the long-misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets in Ann Arbor are now complete. To improve safety at the busy and confusing intersection west of downtown, the city has installed an extended curb bump-out along the west side of Seventh north of Huron, narrowing the roadway and eliminating the southbound left-turn lane.
WILX-TV
Howell area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Howell could be a little murky over the next few weeks. The city will begin fire hydrant flushing and winterization Monday. Residents are warned they may experience rusty water in the area during this period. Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know
Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.
Ann Arbor home’s shed destroyed in fire
ANN ARBOR, MI – A shed outside an Ann Arbor home burned to the ground Sunday morning in a fire that caused minor damage to the nearby home. Fire crews were called at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to a home in the 1100 block of Vaughn Avenue for a reported shed on fire, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Fire Department investigating weekend shed fire
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a detached shed fire that happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Official shared on social media that Ann Arbor Fire Department shift 3 personnel responded to a shed fire on Vaughn Street. While the structure couldn’t be saved, firefighters did prevent the...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Downed power line starts fire, blocks intersection in Westland
A downed power line has started a fire and is currently causing traffic delays in Westland. The intersection of Merriman Road and Cherry Hill is blocked. Detroit Fire is onsite working to put out the flames.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
wsgw.com
Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim
A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Survey shows Ann Arbor parents believe school is less safe, inviting than before COVID-19
ANN ARBOR, MI - An annual climate survey found that Ann Arbor Public Schools families, staff members and students believe the overall quality of school in the district is high. But those quality ratings decreased, year-over-year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old Shaunda Green vanished from Ypsilanti 39 years ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shaunda Green has been missing from Ypsilanti since she was 13 years old. Green was last seen on Oct. 15, 1983. That was 39 years ago. She would be 52 years old now. Green had black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′7′' tall and weighed 130 pounds...
Washtenaw County leaders advance $4.79M Saline courthouse expansion with solar field
SALINE, MI - Inside the 14A-4 District Court building on North Maple Road in Saline a vacuum cleaner is stored in the jury room, files burst off shelves and the sole courtroom is often filled to the brim, court officials say. Since 2020, they’ve requested an expansion of the courthouse,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inflatable rubber dam to be installed in Macomb County drain: Here’s why
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A major underground infrastructure project is underway in Macomb County and officials say it will result in fewer discharges of combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair. “This is a very important project for us in Macomb County,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S....
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
