1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee

Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County student, 17, dies after 'accidental' shooting

UPDATE (Oct. 20) - A 17-year-old Blackman High School senior has died from her injuries sustained in an "accidental" shooting Wednesday night, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Officials say the girl's boyfriend called 911 to report he was taking the teen to the hospital "after she sustained an...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police work to identify people involved in a La Vergne shooting at Walgreens

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are working to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on Oct. 16 when one individual began shooting at three other men around 10 a.m. that morning, according to police.
LA VERGNE, TN
fox17.com

Man, 18, found shot to death in East Nashville

UPDATE (Oct. 20) - Detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday night on Fairwin Avenue. Metro Police said Thursday the geographical location of the actual shooting is still under investigation. Police added that no witnesses reported hearing or seeing anything. The medical examiner is...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee man facing murder charge in toddler's death

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old Trousdale County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the February death of his ex-girlfriend's child. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say James Yates called 911 back in February to report his girlfriend's two-year-old son...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Digital-based parking meters expected to rake in $2M for Nashville per year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Nashville is working to update old coin-based parking meters to card and digital-based meters. Several Metro Council members say updating the meters will bring in more revenue for the city. They say right now, the leftover coin-based meters downtown aren’t being utilized to their full potential.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department searches for missing woman

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Sherriff's Department is looking for a missing adult woman who has not spoken to his family in over a week. Jaden Leigh Carpenter also known as "Shug" is known to stay in Williamson County and Maury County, but information advises she could be out of state, according to the sheriff's department.
On Target News

Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police

Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
TULLAHOMA, TN
fox17.com

Sumner County woman convicted of killing newborn twins gets new trial

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins will get a new trial. Lindsey Lowe is now free until a new bond is set. Back in 2011, Lowe's parents called police after finding the body of one of her newborns hidden in her room.
fox17.com

Mom, daughter dog duo in Maury County looking for forever home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are up for adoption in Middle Tennessee. Dana Cowden, a volunteer at Maury County Animal Services, says Lucy and Reba came to the shelter from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

