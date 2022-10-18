Read full article on original website
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
iheart.com
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
fox17.com
Rutherford County student, 17, dies after 'accidental' shooting
UPDATE (Oct. 20) - A 17-year-old Blackman High School senior has died from her injuries sustained in an "accidental" shooting Wednesday night, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Officials say the girl's boyfriend called 911 to report he was taking the teen to the hospital "after she sustained an...
fox17.com
Police work to identify people involved in a La Vergne shooting at Walgreens
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are working to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on Oct. 16 when one individual began shooting at three other men around 10 a.m. that morning, according to police.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Tennessee
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
fox17.com
Man, 18, found shot to death in East Nashville
UPDATE (Oct. 20) - Detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday night on Fairwin Avenue. Metro Police said Thursday the geographical location of the actual shooting is still under investigation. Police added that no witnesses reported hearing or seeing anything. The medical examiner is...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee man facing murder charge in toddler's death
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old Trousdale County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the February death of his ex-girlfriend's child. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say James Yates called 911 back in February to report his girlfriend's two-year-old son...
fox17.com
Maury Co. Police arrest wanted fugitive known as 'Two Face' after Hickman County stand off
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted fugitive known as "Two Face" was arrested by Maury County officers after a stand off in Hickman County. Police responded to Beard Road in the Primm Springs area to a complaint of a suspicious female walking and possibly trespassing, the Maury County Sherriff's Department reported.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wbtw.com
‘It’s just unfair’: Tennessee family struggles to pay for funeral after man shot, killed outside of apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed by one person has highlighted the need for financial help after the sudden loss of a loved one. The family of Terry Farmer, 24, has had to lean on each other as they continue to...
fox17.com
Digital-based parking meters expected to rake in $2M for Nashville per year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Nashville is working to update old coin-based parking meters to card and digital-based meters. Several Metro Council members say updating the meters will bring in more revenue for the city. They say right now, the leftover coin-based meters downtown aren’t being utilized to their full potential.
fox17.com
Child dies after exposure to E. coli at summer camp on Tennessee farm
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says an outbreak of E. coli that lead to the death of a child has been traced back to a farm in Middle Tennessee. On June 22, TDH learned a child was hospitalized in Florida with E. coli....
fox17.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department searches for missing woman
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Sherriff's Department is looking for a missing adult woman who has not spoken to his family in over a week. Jaden Leigh Carpenter also known as "Shug" is known to stay in Williamson County and Maury County, but information advises she could be out of state, according to the sheriff's department.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
Scam Alert from Tullahoma Police
Don’t be fooled by scams! The Tullahoma Police Department wants to remind the public to please be aware there are people sending fake text messages, emails, phone calls, and social media messages seeking your personal information for your money. These may look legitimate but be weary. Do not follow suspicious links and verify through the actual organization from a known phone number.
fox17.com
Nashville social club owner pleads guilty to crime involving 2016 campaign finance scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville social club owner man pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating campaign finance laws to benefit a Tennessee candidate's 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress. According to court documents, 45-year-old Joshua Smith secretly and unlawfully funneled $67,000, also referred to as "soft money", from Tennessee State...
fox17.com
First-ever Italian, luxurious Ferrari retailer opens up in Tennessee near BNA airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A luxurious Ferrari retailer has opened up its first location in Tennessee near Nashville International Airport. The official Ferrari dealer Prancing Horse of Nashville is located in Donelson, one exit from BNA. As Ferrari's newest dealer destination, they are here to serve guests for maintenance...
fox17.com
Sumner County woman convicted of killing newborn twins gets new trial
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins will get a new trial. Lindsey Lowe is now free until a new bond is set. Back in 2011, Lowe's parents called police after finding the body of one of her newborns hidden in her room.
fox17.com
Franklin police looking for pair who allegedly pickpocketed elderly woman at TJ Maxx
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Franklin are asking for the public's help identifying two people accused of pickpocketing a senior citizen. The Franklin Police Department released a photo of the suspects: a man and woman. Police say the pair stole cash and credit cards from an elderly woman's purse while she shopped at TJ Maxx.
fox17.com
Mayor's office responds to street vendors frustrated over law making way through Metro
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In July, Mayor John Cooper banned vending across much of lower Broadway. Now, a new ordinance that would change city law is working its way through Metro Nashville Government. It would ban street vendors from setting up in these areas:. Between Union Street and Korean...
fox17.com
Mom, daughter dog duo in Maury County looking for forever home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are up for adoption in Middle Tennessee. Dana Cowden, a volunteer at Maury County Animal Services, says Lucy and Reba came to the shelter from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
