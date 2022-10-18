ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ First Fashion District Opens Downtown

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGs0G_0idSuDOx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTGiR_0idSuDOx00

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

The Columbus Fashion Council has teamed up with The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation to bring the very first fashion district to downtown Columbus!

This one-of-a-kind shopping experience located on South Third Street between East Rich Street and East Main Street brings seven new shops to a once vibrant shopping district downtown. Outside of the shops is an amazing mural celebrating the rejuvenation of shopping downtown painted by award-winning Columbus artist Mandi Caskey aka Miss Birdy.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The shops on 3rd Street include boutiques that offer a wide array of products including men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, homewares, lifestyle items, gifts, and more.  The seven brick-and-mortar shops opening include; Alex Vinash New York , Encinas Designs, Joan Madison Couture , Xantha Ward , White Canvas Designs & Holistic Wellness , The Frank Project Brands , and Daniel Russo Home .

Columbus Fashion Council President and owner of IL MODA Brand Development , Lubna Najjar helped curate and develop the new fashion district, “From concept to market in every step and between, my team at IL MODA brands worked intentionally, and with the consumer experience in mind when curating this district. From the brands we incubated and evolved to be ready for retail, to the variety and price points, the Customer experience is top of mind equal to business sustainability, this district has been intentionally designed for the local and the tourist and we hope everyone can enjoy it.”

A ribbon-cutting celebration was held during Fashion Week Columbus on October 14th with many of the top city officials in attendance including Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin, City Councilmember Shayla Favor, and more.

On October 28th the shops on 3rd will officially be open to the public.  Join them from 6-9pm for the kick-off boutique crawl to meet the owners, start your holiday shopping, and more!  Be sure to follow @theshopsonthird on Instagram for more information and updates.

TRENDING STORY: How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 election

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Bridge Park Expanding With Boutique Hotel

A third hotel at Bridge Park was announced today by representatives of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying and hotel partner Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The new project is the first joint hospitality venture from the partnership, and will be located on an undeveloped site along Riverside Drive, south of Dublin-Granville Road.
DUBLIN, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
GRANVILLE, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 21-23, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Hilton’s New Downtown Tower

Columbus is now officially home to Ohio’s largest hotel after the 28-story Hilton Columbus Downtown tower opened to guests last month. The project has been described since it was first proposed as an expansion, since the new tower is connected via skybridge to the 532-room Hilton across High Street, which opened in 2012. Together, the two buildings contain 1,000 hotel rooms and a total of 858,000 square feet of space, including 75,000 square feet of meeting space, 22,000 square feet of pre-function space, and 40 different meeting and breakout rooms.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From HighBall Halloween and the Circleville Pumpkin Show, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22 This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a Miss Pumpkin show. Learn more here. 159 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Matthew Kvalheim

Oct. 23, 2021 | Though they call different states “home,” Emily (Means) and Matthew Kvalheim were brought together by a fateful Tinder swipe in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both students at University of Michigan, Emily, who’s from southwest Michigan, was finishing her undergrad degree; Matthew, who’s from Westerville, was working toward his Ph.D. Their first date included a Mediterranean dinner, then drinks at a speakeasy. For their second date, less than 24 hours later, they watched the U of M vs. Michigan State game together “and have been inseparable since,” Emily says.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday cookie boxes support Columbus human trafficking survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cafe and catering kitchen that supports human trafficking victims is selling holiday cookie boxes to support its efforts. “When you donate $25, you get a dozen cookies made fresh from the women within our kitchen,” said Freedom a la Cart community engagement manager Rebekah Delk. “That donation goes towards […]
COLUMBUS, OH
PLANetizen

Visualizing Columbus Before Freeways

An Ohio State University project known as “Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus” reconstructs the vibrant communities that once existed in the city before freeways tore through them through 3D imaging, prompting deeper questions such as “How much wealth-generating activities were lost? How many homes? How many institutions?” Mark Ferenchik, writing in the Columbus Dispatch, describes the project. “When you can visualize it, it really takes your breath away,” says project lead and professor Harvey Miller.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Walmart announces Black Friday deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy