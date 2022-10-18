ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia ranked 6th 'rattiest city' in US this year

By Kyw Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) – Philadelphia’s sports teams have been moving up in the ranks this fall, but the city is also climbing up another list it probably doesn’t want to.

Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Rattiest Cities List ranks Philly 6th on the list – moving up from 7th place last year.

Rodent infestations have grown since the start of the pandemic. Orkin says more outdoor dining structures have given rodents more places to eat, live and multiply.

The crown for the rattiest city in the country goes to Chicago. It’s the 8th straight year The Windy City has won the title.

The other cities in the top 5 ahead of Philadelphia are New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The list comes as experts say it's becoming the time of the year when rodents invade homes most often...typically looking for food, water and shelter from the cold.

The pest control company suggests several tips to try and keep rodents away. Some of these include storing away food in sealed containers, maintaining landscaping outside your home and seal any holes or cracks found around your home.

