ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District

By woldcnews Staff
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXhNV_0idStWxj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTGyH_0idStWxj00

Source: Education Images / Getty

It’s not over! The Tow truck car thieves are still out there in D.C. as another case is being investigated by the police. So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C. which is about the same as this time last year. Recently a Northeast D.C. resident said his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 am on the 1000 block of 48th Street.

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

Also a couple in Southeast’s car was stolen the same way in December 2021, as well as a woman’s Corvette in Georgetown in February this year and a man’s brand-new hybrid Honda Accord was stolen outside of his home in August in Southeast. There hasn’t been any updates on arrests or suspects by the DC police.

source: fox5

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

RELATED: Fairfax County New Police Hires Could Get A $15K Hiring Bonus

RELATED: Report: Suspect Wanted In DC Murder Of Baltimore Man Shoots At Police Before Barricading Himself

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Tobacco Thief Caught Month After Robbery With Over 1 Kilogram Of Suspected Drugs

A suspected Glen Burnie tobacco thief was found with over one kilogram of drugs over a month after the robbery, authorities say. Andre Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as the suspect in the robbery of a Atomoco gas station in the 7444 block of Furnace Branch Road East the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities. The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft

Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Daily Voice

Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say

The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
CBS News

Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy