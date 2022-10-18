ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DOUBBLE BUBBLE
1d ago

My stepdaughter gave us some toys her cats don't like and my outdoor cat who was a feral absolutely loves them. So cute to see him play.

pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Reaction to Having Her Very First Bed Is So Full of Gratitude

Ask anyone who has ever adopted a rescue dog how their new fur baby reacts when tit starts to sink in they have found a forever home. Shelter dogs that are welcomed into a home with a new family have a joyous attitude whenever they are fed, or played with, or get a new toy, or in the case of beautiful Dixie here, her first-ever bed.
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Reactions to Sister Coming Home From College Have Us in Tears

For many young adults, leaving your beloved pets behind is one of the hardest parts about going to college. This is why it is particularly joyous to return home from college for many students—they finally have the long awaited reunions with their furry friends. One young woman shared the moment she came home from college and reunited with her pups in this video you don't want to miss.
pethelpful.com

Artist's Sweet Gesture for Client Whose Cat Passed Warms Our Hearts

Everyone dreads the day that our beloved pets pass and we have to adjust to life without them. There are many services that sell commemorative art to honor our pets, which can make the healing process easier. One artist went the extra mile to create something sweet for their client who recently had lost their pet.
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
DogTime

The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter

Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.
iheart.com

Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning

Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.

