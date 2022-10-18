ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders site safety concerns

By Kenny Kixx
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4Dfq_0idSsJct00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmYuW_0idSsJct00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A store where many people living in a Northside community shop for food and other basic items is closing.

The Dollar General at 38th and College streets announced they will be closing.

People WRTV spoke to say it is a big hit for the area. The store is in a food desert, meaning there isn’t a grocery store within at least a mile.

Indy Food Policy, an organization that works to provide access to food says Indianapolis is one of the worst American cities in terms of food deserts.

Mekhi Lewis goes to Dollar General to get food and says the closure is inconvenient.

“There’s nothing within like two or three miles,” Lewis said.

Reverend Charles Harrison and other neighbors are now saying they think crime is to blame for the closure.

“It has to be because of the crime and violence,” Harrison said. “I know people are afraid to come to the store particularly at night time because of the history of the robberies that have been happening and people feel like it’s just not safe anymore.”

“I definitely can see that being a possible reason for why that is happening,” Harrison said.

Harrison is the president of the TenPoint Coalition, an organization that works to curb violence in the area. He says Dollar General has seen its fair share of crime.

IMPD police records show that in the past 5-years Dollar General has reported at least 99 robberies and/or thefts.

One of those robberies happened to Lisa Stewart.

She was robbed at gunpoint in September of 2022.

“Once I realized what was happening I was like is this it and I said a prayer,” Stewart said. “I saw the gun and he said ‘go behind the register and give me the money’.”

Read more from WRTV here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Tru by Hilton hotel opens in Lawrence

The Tru by Hilton hotel opened in Lawrence in late September and welcomed some of its first guests for the Oct. 1 Indy Half Marathon. The hotel is at 5660 Lawrence Village Pkwy., off of 56th Street in Lawrence. For more on the hotel, visit hilton.com/en/hotels/inddlru-tru-lawrence. The hotel fits into...
LAWRENCE, IN
wrtv.com

GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year

Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Person hospitalized after near west side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened near West 10th Street and Belleview Place on the near west side. Officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. and found a person lying in the road who’d […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces 9th Street road closure

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to fire southeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on the near southeast side. Smoke was visible from Interstate 65. The run came back to an address in the 2000 block of Laurel Street. Crews were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said this was a garage fire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes

CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight. "We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield

JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders in connection with the Oct. 14 […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

355
Followers
912
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy