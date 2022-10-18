Read full article on original website
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Launches Digital-First Brand Channel 4.0
U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 is launching a new digital-first brand titled Channel 4.0. Set to launch on Oct. 26 on YouTube and Channel 4’s social platforms, the brand will focus on 13-24 year olds. The broadcaster has already tapped Gen Z content creators including Chunkz, Nella Rose and Alhan Gençay, to Spuddz, Mist and Dreya Mac to host a plethora of new series and “unexpected collaborations” based in youth culture and sprinkled with “playful mischief.” Head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari and digital commissioning editor Evie Buckley are editorial leads for Channel 4.0, working with Channel 4’s social content and distribution...
Amazon files legal complaints in Italy, Spain against fake review brokers
MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.O) said on Thursday it had filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain as it steps up efforts globally to shut down fake review brokers.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
Meta's chief business officer said the company is 'probably not the right place' for employees who aren't comfortable with its changing focus on the metaverse
Meta executive Marne Levine discussed the changes underway amid the company's focus on the metaverse. She said Meta employees have an "acceptance that things are going to change and evolve." "If you're not comfortable with that, it's probably not the right place for you," she said. Acceptance of change is...
Jalopnik
Uber's Background Check Company Sucks
You probably haven’t heard of the background check reporting company Inflection before, but you’ve almost definitely know the companies that use its services. And the companies that use Checkr, the company that recently bought Inflection. Uber, Airbnb, Turo, and DraftKings are all customers. In theory, it’s a useful...
geekwire.com
Amazon brings fake review shutdown efforts to Spain and Italy
Amazon filed its first criminal complaints targeting fake review sites in Italy and Spain as the Seattle tech giant continues a legal fight against alleged sellers of fake product reviews. The company said Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a “high-profile broker” in Italy selling fake reviews that allegedly has...
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
LONDON — (AP) — Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday that it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by U.K. regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation. Britain's competition watchdog had ordered...
Facebook owner Meta is ordered by UK watchdog to sell Giphy over fears it would limit other social media platforms' access to GIFs
Meta has been ordered by the UK watchdog to sell Giphy over fears it would limit other social media platforms' access to GIFs. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) first ordered the reverse of the £353.6 million ($400 million) acquisition last year. Meta appealed against this decision to the...
AOL Corp
Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app
Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination. In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Wants to Woo Influencers
Today in the connected economy, Walmart unveils a content creation platform designed to let influencers post about the retailer's products on social media while earning commissions. Also, Netflix sees a light at the end of the tunnel as its subscriber base grows, and DoorDash teams with the NBA’s Golden State...
How much media and tech giants from Disney to TikTok pay employees in the US
More than a year's worth of salary data shows what media companies including Spotify, Snap, TikTok, and more pay US staffers for tech and other jobs.
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.
TechCrunch
Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and ‘several dozen’ US, EMEA markets
Bird said it will “fully exit Germany, Sweden and Norway, as well as wind down operations in “several dozen additional, primarily small to mid-sized markets” across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it’s not clear which cities Bird will exit. However, the only Middle Eastern market Bird is in is Israel, and Bird doesn’t appear to be in any African countries.
