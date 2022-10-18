ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
WashingtonExaminer

Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering

Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
Variety

U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Launches Digital-First Brand Channel 4.0

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 is launching a new digital-first brand titled Channel 4.0. Set to launch on Oct. 26 on YouTube and Channel 4’s social platforms, the brand will focus on 13-24 year olds. The broadcaster has already tapped Gen Z content creators including Chunkz, Nella Rose and Alhan Gençay, to Spuddz, Mist and Dreya Mac to host a plethora of new series and “unexpected collaborations” based in youth culture and sprinkled with “playful mischief.” Head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari and digital commissioning editor Evie Buckley are editorial leads for Channel 4.0, working with Channel 4’s social content and distribution...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Daily Mail

Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises

Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Meta's chief business officer said the company is 'probably not the right place' for employees who aren't comfortable with its changing focus on the metaverse

Meta executive Marne Levine discussed the changes underway amid the company's focus on the metaverse. She said Meta employees have an "acceptance that things are going to change and evolve." "If you're not comfortable with that, it's probably not the right place for you," she said. Acceptance of change is...
Jalopnik

Uber's Background Check Company Sucks

You probably haven’t heard of the background check reporting company Inflection before, but you’ve almost definitely know the companies that use its services. And the companies that use Checkr, the company that recently bought Inflection. Uber, Airbnb, Turo, and DraftKings are all customers. In theory, it’s a useful...
geekwire.com

Amazon brings fake review shutdown efforts to Spain and Italy

Amazon filed its first criminal complaints targeting fake review sites in Italy and Spain as the Seattle tech giant continues a legal fight against alleged sellers of fake product reviews. The company said Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a “high-profile broker” in Italy selling fake reviews that allegedly has...
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators

LONDON — (AP) — Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday that it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by U.K. regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation. Britain's competition watchdog had ordered...
AOL Corp

Uber unveils ads in ride-hailing app

Uber users can expect to start seeing more ads while digitally hailing rides, ordering food or even while en route to their destination. In a news release Thursday, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company announced Journey Ads, which will show app users ads from more than 40 brands such as NBCUniversal, Heineken and United Artists.
PYMNTS

Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Wants to Woo Influencers

Today in the connected economy, Walmart unveils a content creation platform designed to let influencers post about the retailer's products on social media while earning commissions. Also, Netflix sees a light at the end of the tunnel as its subscriber base grows, and DoorDash teams with the NBA’s Golden State...
TechCrunch

Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and ‘several dozen’ US, EMEA markets

Bird said it will “fully exit Germany, Sweden and Norway, as well as wind down operations in “several dozen additional, primarily small to mid-sized markets” across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it’s not clear which cities Bird will exit. However, the only Middle Eastern market Bird is in is Israel, and Bird doesn’t appear to be in any African countries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy