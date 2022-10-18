ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden, 49, in September for his connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden.

In September, officials recovered Daquanna’s vehicle in Nashville and warned residents to not approach Bowden in public as he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported that Damian Bowden was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in Nashville.

Officials say Bowden waived his extradition and was transported back to Warren County, Kentucky where he remains in Warren County Regional Jail.

Bowden was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

