'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Variety

Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair told her partner that she couldn’t continue due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis. The duo hugged close while watching the package from inside the ballroom. “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to… I can’t go on with the competition,” she said. “With a chronic illness,...
ETOnline.com

See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Primetimer

55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
The Independent

Reese Witherspoon fans react to ‘stunning’ resemblance to daughter Ava with throwback to first photoshoot

Reese Witherspoon shared a throwback to her first ever photoshoot and fans say the resemblance to her daughter is uncanny.Before she became known for her iconic roles in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, the Oscar winner appeared in a photoshoot for Seventeen magazine when she was just 15 years old. The photoshoot featured a young Witherspoon posing alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield, ahead of the release of their 1991 film, The Man in the Moon – Witherspoon’s first movie role.“Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine,” the 46-year-old actor captioned her post on Sunday....
ALABAMA STATE
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
