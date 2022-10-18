Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair told her partner that she couldn’t continue due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis. The duo hugged close while watching the package from inside the ballroom. “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to… I can’t go on with the competition,” she said. “With a chronic illness,...
Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars': 'My body is definitely taking a hit'
Selma Blair is stepping down from "Dancing with the Stars." During Monday night's show, the "Cruel Intentions" actress said she "has to pull back" after getting results from several MRIs. "I had these MRIs and the results came back and it all adds up to -- I can't, I can't...
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
Reese Witherspoon fans react to ‘stunning’ resemblance to daughter Ava with throwback to first photoshoot
Reese Witherspoon shared a throwback to her first ever photoshoot and fans say the resemblance to her daughter is uncanny.Before she became known for her iconic roles in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, the Oscar winner appeared in a photoshoot for Seventeen magazine when she was just 15 years old. The photoshoot featured a young Witherspoon posing alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield, ahead of the release of their 1991 film, The Man in the Moon – Witherspoon’s first movie role.“Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine,” the 46-year-old actor captioned her post on Sunday....
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
Justin Timberlake’s Kids: Everything To Know, Plus Rare Photos Of His 2 Children With Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake is one of the most famous singers in the world, from his time with NSYNC to his solo career and acting. He’s been married to Jessica Biel since 2012. The couple have two sons: Silas and Phinneas. Justin and Jessica celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Taught Them a Powerful Life Lesson
Chip and Joanna Gaines shared how their youngest son Crew really helped them slow down and pause to enjoy moments 'full of wonder.'
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Jennifer Aniston Steps Out In A Black Turtleneck While Filming 'The Morning Show' With Jon Hamm In New York City
Jennifer Aniston was spotted on set of The Morning Show this week, and fans can’t get enough of her chic fall outfit! The Friends icon, 53, rocked the perfect New York City fall day ensemble— a black turtleneck sweater, a cropped matching blazer with tortoiseshell buttons, flared classic blue jeans and pointed-toe black heels.
'Hot N Cold': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romance Is 'Back On Track' After Months Of Rough Patch Rumors
After months of sparking headlines for reportedly hitting an icy patch in their famously “Hot N Cold” romance, it seems Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s relationship is heating up once again!. The pair’s long-term liaison is reportedly “back on track” thanks in part to couples...
Ralph Macchio’s Son Couldn’t Believe It When He Saw His Dad In A Teen Magazine For The First Time
The world may know and love Ralph Macchio since the 80s, but his kids had no idea their dad was famous, let alone cool, let alone a heartthrob. The Cobra Kai star, 60, visited Good Morning America on Monday, and recounted the moment his son, who was five years old at the time, saw his dad in teen magazines for the very first time, and his response is hilarious.
Jana Kramer Claims Mike Caussin Cheated on Her with ‘More’ Than 13 Women
Jana Kramer is opening up about her ex-husband Mike Caussin’s alleged cheating in Wednesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”. In a preview clip, Jada asked Jana, “Over time, you found out he cheated with 13 women?” Jana responded with one word, “More.”
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
