Easton, MD

talbotspy.org

CBMM to Present Roy E. Walsh Exhibition at Waterfowl Festival

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will present Gunning the Chesapeake: The Artwork and Guidance of Roy E. Walsh at Easton’s annual Waterfowl Festival next month. The exhibition curated from CBMM’s extensive waterfowling collection showcases a selection of Walsh’s original artworks and decoys by the carvers whose work he touted in his 1960 book, Gunning the Chesapeake: Duck and Goose Shooting on the Eastern Shore. It will be on display as part of the Artifacts Exhibit at Easton High School throughout the festival, which runs Nov. 11-13.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced

Wye River Upper School will hold a virtual open house this Thursday, Oct. 20th, 2022 from 6:30 PM- 7:30 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://wyeriverupperschool.myschoolapp.com/podium/default.aspx?t=36644&rid=43329&pe=1&wapp=1.
CENTREVILLE, MD
talbotspy.org

Sad News: Chestertown Armory to be Demolished

With high hopes that the iconic Sgt. John H. Newnam Armory could be saved, renovated, or repurposed, a recent environmental study found systemic mold penetrating the core of the 1930s structure. The report concluded that even with remediation no guarantee could be given that the building would be cleared of...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
talbotspy.org

Wye Paris, Washington College Sponsor Lecture on Colonial Religious Architecture

Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, MD, Wye Episcopal Parish, in partnership with Washington College, is offering to the public a lecture on local Colonial religious structures. The lecture, which is free and followed by discussion and refreshments, will be presented on Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m. in the Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 South Washington, Easton, MD.
EASTON, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cruising World

Fatal Accident At Sea: It Could Happen To Anyone

One year ago this month, as director of this magazine’s annual Boat of the Year contest, I joined our judging team aboard the CNB 66 Escape in Annapolis, Maryland, to conduct our sea trials on Chesapeake Bay. The high-end, long-range cruising boat was owned by a vastly experienced German couple named Karl and Annamarie Frank, who’d been based in Annapolis the past several years while rambling up and down the East Coast. Generally, our test sails involve yacht designers and manufacturers’ representatives. It was unusual, though not unprecedented, to go sailing with a couple on their own boat (our earlier dockside inspections occurred on a newer sistership model of the CNB 66). When it happens, though, it’s always interesting and enlightening.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Utilities Performs Annual Tree Planting

Following the annual employee meeting, all Easton Utilities employees participate in a community tree planting event. This year they planted 38 trees on Commerce Drive and at John Ford Park. “I find this tradition personally rewarding as it combines teamwork and environmental stewardship with pride for our community,” said Hugh E. Grunden, President and CEO of Easton Utilities.
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
OCEAN CITY, MD

