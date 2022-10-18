Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Hollywood Comes To Maryland: Casting Call Issued For 'Romantic Office' Filming In Hunt Valley
A casting call has been announced for "Romantic Office," a short fictional film about the lives several single, divorced individuals dedicated to their work but found love while at it, set to film in Hunt Valley, according to Backstage. The shoot is scheduled for the second week of November, with...
talbotspy.org
CBMM to Present Roy E. Walsh Exhibition at Waterfowl Festival
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will present Gunning the Chesapeake: The Artwork and Guidance of Roy E. Walsh at Easton’s annual Waterfowl Festival next month. The exhibition curated from CBMM’s extensive waterfowling collection showcases a selection of Walsh’s original artworks and decoys by the carvers whose work he touted in his 1960 book, Gunning the Chesapeake: Duck and Goose Shooting on the Eastern Shore. It will be on display as part of the Artifacts Exhibit at Easton High School throughout the festival, which runs Nov. 11-13.
talbotspy.org
Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced
Wye River Upper School will hold a virtual open house this Thursday, Oct. 20th, 2022 from 6:30 PM- 7:30 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://wyeriverupperschool.myschoolapp.com/podium/default.aspx?t=36644&rid=43329&pe=1&wapp=1.
Anne Arundel County Public Library begins new mobile story time program
In Anne Arundel county all 16 libraries have a story time program, the county has now put $600,000 aside for a MOBILE story time program.
talbotspy.org
Sad News: Chestertown Armory to be Demolished
With high hopes that the iconic Sgt. John H. Newnam Armory could be saved, renovated, or repurposed, a recent environmental study found systemic mold penetrating the core of the 1930s structure. The report concluded that even with remediation no guarantee could be given that the building would be cleared of...
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
talbotspy.org
Wye Paris, Washington College Sponsor Lecture on Colonial Religious Architecture
Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, MD, Wye Episcopal Parish, in partnership with Washington College, is offering to the public a lecture on local Colonial religious structures. The lecture, which is free and followed by discussion and refreshments, will be presented on Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m. in the Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 South Washington, Easton, MD.
pasadenavoice.com
Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf
County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
'People are just lazy': Churchgoers encourage others to come back to Mass
Seek the City to Come, is a new initiative implemented by the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The goal of it is to get people back into Mass.
Baltimore ranks 7th for rattiest cities in America, according to Orkin
A new report by Orkin is exposing the rattiest cities in the U.S., and unfortunately Baltimore has made the list. The city took the seventh spot this year.
Cruising World
Fatal Accident At Sea: It Could Happen To Anyone
One year ago this month, as director of this magazine’s annual Boat of the Year contest, I joined our judging team aboard the CNB 66 Escape in Annapolis, Maryland, to conduct our sea trials on Chesapeake Bay. The high-end, long-range cruising boat was owned by a vastly experienced German couple named Karl and Annamarie Frank, who’d been based in Annapolis the past several years while rambling up and down the East Coast. Generally, our test sails involve yacht designers and manufacturers’ representatives. It was unusual, though not unprecedented, to go sailing with a couple on their own boat (our earlier dockside inspections occurred on a newer sistership model of the CNB 66). When it happens, though, it’s always interesting and enlightening.
talbotspy.org
Easton Utilities Performs Annual Tree Planting
Following the annual employee meeting, all Easton Utilities employees participate in a community tree planting event. This year they planted 38 trees on Commerce Drive and at John Ford Park. “I find this tradition personally rewarding as it combines teamwork and environmental stewardship with pride for our community,” said Hugh E. Grunden, President and CEO of Easton Utilities.
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
Ocean City Today
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Salisbury and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Salisbury and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Organic recycling facility drops plan for Philadelphia Road location
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Wednesday announced that an organic recycling company is no longer pursuing plans to open a plant at the former Vince’s Auto Parts site on Philadelphia Road. “PEH Organics Recycling, Inc. will NOT be leasing Vince’s Auto (11235-11239 Philadelphia Rd) for...
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
The Dispatch
UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
SECU pays grocery bills for 100 surprised shoppers at Redner's Markets
Last Thursday, 100 random shoppers at local Redner’s Markets were surprised to find out their grocery bills were being paid for.
CBS News
Judge to decide if squeegee worker accused in Inner Harbor murder will be tried as adult
Next month, a judge will decide if a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot while confronting squeegee workers near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. The teen is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly killed...
