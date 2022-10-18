Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
East Alton woman charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 19
• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave., about 11:10 a.m. Monday. • A girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct at 9:44 a.m. Monday after police said she...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
wgel.com
ISP Arrest St. Elmo Man After Stand-Off
On Monday, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County on Monday to serve the warrant for alleged Failure to Appear when Baldrige allegedly fired multiple shots at them.
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
KMOV
Man dies in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
advantagenews.com
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
Man shot while asleep in north St. Louis, police recover suspect’s phone
A gunman shot a man while he was sleeping Wednesday in north St. Louis. Police found a cell phone believed to belong to the suspect while investigating.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
KMOV
Pedestrian serisouly injured in I-270 hit-and-run; MSHP looking for driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 270 late Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the person was struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 just north of Gravois Road before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The car driver who hit the person continued southbound on the interstate and didn’t stop.
recordpatriot.com
St. Louis man charged with battery
A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
recordpatriot.com
South Roxana man charged with home invasion
EDWARDSVILLE – A South Roxana man was charged with home invasion and domestic battery after an incident in Granite City Oct. 15. Jacob T. Adams, 21, of South Roxana, was charged Oct. 17 with home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Single Vehicle Fire Wednesday Afternoon
No one was injured when a vehicle caught fire at an auto repair shop this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire at Clint’s Auto located at 104 Ankrom Court just off Old Jacksonville Road at approximately 2:00 pm. The bed of a...
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when SUV turns over in crash at 4th and Poplar
An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.
recordpatriot.com
Two charged with felony DUI
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged Tuesday with felony DUI in separate incidents. Robert J. Leaks Jr., 52, of Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to...
mymoinfo.com
Thieves steal vehicle with gun left inside
(Jefferson County) A truck that was parked outside a residence in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Fenton area was stolen sometime during the afternoon on October 5th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more information. My MO Info · KJ101822A.WAV. In addition,...
