recordpatriot.com

East Alton woman charged with auto theft

EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
EAST ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 19

• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave., about 11:10 a.m. Monday. • A girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct at 9:44 a.m. Monday after police said she...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man killed in West Alton crash

WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
WEST ALTON, MO
wgel.com

ISP Arrest St. Elmo Man After Stand-Off

On Monday, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County on Monday to serve the warrant for alleged Failure to Appear when Baldrige allegedly fired multiple shots at them.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Crews work water main break in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours

A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
WEST ALTON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
SANDOVAL, IL
KMOV

Pedestrian serisouly injured in I-270 hit-and-run; MSHP looking for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 270 late Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the person was struck in the southbound lanes of I-270 just north of Gravois Road before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The car driver who hit the person continued southbound on the interstate and didn’t stop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

St. Louis man charged with battery

A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

South Roxana man charged with home invasion

EDWARDSVILLE – A South Roxana man was charged with home invasion and domestic battery after an incident in Granite City Oct. 15. Jacob T. Adams, 21, of South Roxana, was charged Oct. 17 with home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The...
GRANITE CITY, IL
wlds.com

No One Injured in Single Vehicle Fire Wednesday Afternoon

No one was injured when a vehicle caught fire at an auto repair shop this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire at Clint’s Auto located at 104 Ankrom Court just off Old Jacksonville Road at approximately 2:00 pm. The bed of a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police still looking for missing man

The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
WOOD RIVER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman hurt when SUV turns over in crash at 4th and Poplar

An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.
CENTRALIA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Two charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged Tuesday with felony DUI in separate incidents. Robert J. Leaks Jr., 52, of Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Thieves steal vehicle with gun left inside

(Jefferson County) A truck that was parked outside a residence in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Fenton area was stolen sometime during the afternoon on October 5th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more information. My MO Info · KJ101822A.WAV. In addition,...
FENTON, MO

