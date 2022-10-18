Read full article on original website
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Death of Debrah Barber
Debrah Barber, 74 of Benld, passed away at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her son’s residence in Gillespie. She was born on June 23, 1948, in Alton the daughter of the late Richard Edward and Clema (Maybell) Main. She married Arthur Barber Jr. on July 10, 1967, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
Death of Leland Arthur Klopmeier
Leland Arthur Klopmeier, 86, passed away on October 15, 2022, at 12:30 am with family by his side. He was born on February 25, 1936, in Moro to the late Arthur and Alma (Bertels) Klopmeier. He married Marvine (Weidner) on July 28, 1956, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker...
Death of Harry W. Starr III
Harry W. Starr III, 89 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at the family farm. Harry was born on July 9, 1933, in Carlinville a son of Harry W. and Mattie Eversull Starr. Harry graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1951 and attended Washington...
Death of Sharon Mae Dann
Sharon Mae Dann, 75 of Gillespie, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:16 p.m. She was born on November 15, 1946, in Centralia to Orvil Hopper and Dorothy Ellis. She was retired after having been a waitress. Sharon was a member of the Assembly...
Macoupin County students receive LLCC Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation has announced the recipients of over 340 scholarships totaling more than $660,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. The LLCC Foundation awards scholarships every year thanks to the support and generosity of individuals, community businesses and organizations. For the 2023-2024 academic year,...
Death of Joseph Geninatti
Joseph Anthony Geninatti, 74 of Litchfield, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 10, 1948, in Carlinville a son of Arthur Eugene and Dorothy Elizabeth Alma (Rose) Geninatti. Joe was employed by Litchfield Walmart #213 for 35 years in...
Benld Council eyes water tower painting project, sets open house for newly renovated civic center
Members of the Benld City Council voted unanimously Monday night to enter into a contract not to exceed $40,025 for HMG Engineering to develop bidding specifications and supervise work associated with a project to repaint the city’s water storage tower located north of City Park. Justin VonderHaar, an engineer...
Gillespie Police Report: October 9-15, 2022
An officer was dispatched to West Spruce Street in Benld in reference to a dog at large. Terry L. Robbins, 39, of Benld was issued a citation for dog at large. An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Osie Street in reference to an ordinance issue. Jennifer L Pickett, 40, of Gillespie was issued a citation for unlawful burning.
Death of Carolyn F. Duncan
Carolyn F. Duncan, 70 of Bunker Hill, died at Alhambra Nursing and Rehab Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:25 a.m. She was born on January 20, 1952, in Litchfield to Clarence A. Russell and Letha Davis Lubrant. She married Kenneth Patrick Duncan on September 18, 1971, in Bunker...
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
Death of Kenny Hicks
Kenny Hicks, 59 of Carlinville, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. Kenny was born on August 27, 1963, in Chicago one of three sons born to Glen E. and Bonnie Lee Franklin Hicks. Kenny graduated from Carlinville High School with the class...
Staunton woman receives 9-year sentence for meth delivery
A Staunton woman was sentenced last week to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine. Stormy Ray, 36 of Staunton, was sentenced on October 14. She pled guilty to the charge on July 20 and was scheduled to be sentenced on September 30 but did not appear. Following her arrest, the sentencing was scheduled for October 14.
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
