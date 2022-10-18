Read full article on original website
Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 26,555 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 25.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $27.22.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $45,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 403,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,640.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter.
US Bancorp DE Sells 1,398 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 105,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 105,295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Devon Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 884 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
