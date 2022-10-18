Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Related
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Ramapo Police Lieutenant Blaine Howell Clarifies the Duties of the Different Local Police Departments
I moved to Rockland recently, and I like to be prepared. Can you tell me the actual job description for each police department? There is my local police station, then there is the Ramapo Police Department, and then there is the Sheriff's Department. They are all local, and all seem to cover our town. Who do I call for what?
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Rockland county honors guard, 2 police officers killed in Brink's robbery 41 years ago
On this day in 1981 members of the Black Liberation Army robbed a Brink's truck at the Nanuet mall. After killing guard, the robbers ambushed and killed two Nyack police officers while attempting to escape.
Freight train strikes trailer carrying cars in West Nyack
WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of an accident involving a freight train in West Nyack.It happened Tuesday afternoon on Pineview Road.According to police, the driver of a truck hauling a trailer with two cars on it didn't realize he'd backed the trailer onto the tracks.The train hit the trailer, and the cars were knocked off it.No injuries were reported.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
nyspnews.com
State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter
Cortlandt, New York – October 18, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited...
Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car
If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
Tattoo artist accused of inking 10-year-old
After a Highland woman was accused of letting her 10-year-old child get a tattoo on his arm, Lloyd police say they tracked down the artist behind the ink.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested for stealing used cooking oil in northern Dutchess
RED HOOK – Three residents of Yonkers were arrested in Red Hook on Wednesday after police received a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the Jaeger House restaurant on Route 9G at approximately 10:30 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Prince Gonzalez, 27, Analie Nacarro, 34, and Leuri Deleon,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly man stabbed in gas station robbery
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 74-year-old man sustained what has been described as a serious wound when he stabbed at mid-morning on Thursday in the Town of Wallkill. It occurred on Route 302 by a gas station and a Route 17 ramp. The suspect fled toward Crawford. Police and...
Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene. The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from...
Fire at Middletown apartment complex spurs evacuation of over 50 residents
Dozens of residents at a Middletown apartment complex for seniors and disabled people were evacuated this morning following a fire.
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
UPDATE: No Hydrants Hampers Fight Against Upper Saddle River Mansion Fire At Rockland Border
Nearly three dozen mutual aid companies and well over 100 firefighters helped counter a lack of area hydrants as a fast-moving blaze consumed an Upper Saddle River mansion at the Rockland County border over the weekend. No one was injured in the multi-alarm Hillside Avenue blaze, which broke out in...
Car-Carrying Trailer Catches On Fire In Harrison
A tractor-trailer hauling several cars caught on fire on a Westchester County highway. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, the Purchase Fire Department responded to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on I-287 in the area of I-684, fire officials said. After arriving at the scene, fire officials found the trailer on...
Comments / 0