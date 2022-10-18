ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’

You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
CBS New York

Freight train strikes trailer carrying cars in West Nyack

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of an accident involving a freight train in West Nyack.It happened Tuesday afternoon on Pineview Road.According to police, the driver of a truck hauling a trailer with two cars on it didn't realize he'd backed the trailer onto the tracks.The train hit the trailer, and the cars were knocked off it.No injuries were reported.
WEST NYACK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
nyspnews.com

State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter

Cortlandt, New York – October 18, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited...
CORTLANDT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car

If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested for stealing used cooking oil in northern Dutchess

RED HOOK – Three residents of Yonkers were arrested in Red Hook on Wednesday after police received a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the Jaeger House restaurant on Route 9G at approximately 10:30 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Prince Gonzalez, 27, Analie Nacarro, 34, and Leuri Deleon,...
RED HOOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Elderly man stabbed in gas station robbery

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 74-year-old man sustained what has been described as a serious wound when he stabbed at mid-morning on Thursday in the Town of Wallkill. It occurred on Route 302 by a gas station and a Route 17 ramp. The suspect fled toward Crawford. Police and...
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Car-Carrying Trailer Catches On Fire In Harrison

A tractor-trailer hauling several cars caught on fire on a Westchester County highway. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, the Purchase Fire Department responded to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on I-287 in the area of I-684, fire officials said. After arriving at the scene, fire officials found the trailer on...
HARRISON, NY

