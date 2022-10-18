ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.9 WGRD

Half a Million Bulbs To Be Planted For Next Year’s Tulip Time

It takes a lot of work to prepare for Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan. Planting has begun for over half a million bulbs to go in the ground by Thanksgiving. Tulip Time will return to the city of Holland from May 6 through May 14 in 2023. There is a lot of preparation for a festival of this size that is not counting the tulips themselves which is another big project all in itself.
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!

Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

