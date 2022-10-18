Read full article on original website
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
The NJ pumpkin picking place to go in Manalapan or Monroe (Opinion)
If you're a pumpkin, this is your time to shine. If you're looking for a place to take the kids to pick some pumpkins, play some games, and pet some animals you're not used to being so close to, then you've got to visit Red Wagon Farms. Either at their...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Headed out to dinner? Top 4 listener picks in North Jersey
As the schedule has picked up significantly, I'm on the road nearly every afternoon and evening. Some days we'll hit as many as four events and meetings. Many are in homes, banquet halls, and restaurants. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to enjoy the great food offered by so many outstanding...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Is expensive NJ beach replenishment only helping the ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
There are actually 4 regions to New Jersey
Let me settle the debate once and for all. Yes, there is a North Jersey and a South Jersey. Yes, they are very different. When North Jersey folks go to "the city," they are headed into Manhattan. When South Jersey goes to "the city," it's Philadelphia, and most just say...
Do You Live In New Jersey’s Most Beautiful County?
We love living in New Jersey for a lot of great reasons, and one is definitely how beautiful the Garden State is. You may even think you live in the most beautiful part of our state. You’re about to find out. One of the country’s premiere travel sights, Love...
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ
This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
Off-season at the Jersey Shore is a treat
Even if it's not a seafood festival or a fall beach concert, the Jersey Shore in October is worth the trip. If you live there you know how glorious it can be to have the shore virtually to yourself, especially during the middle of the week. Most of us go...
NJ: Don’t feed the bears as they prepare for winter denning
As black bears actively begin foraging for food to prepare for their winter denning season, the state Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines for properly eliminating or securing potential food sources. Property owners, hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can reduce the likelihood...
The first ‘Made in Jersey Festival’ is this weekend
Given the variety of goods, food, and drink that New Jersey produces, I’m surprised this hasn’t been tried before, but what is being billed as the first Made in Jersey Festival will be held in Camden Sat., Oct. 22 from 11:00 AM to 6 PM at Wiggins Waterfront Park.
‘Impractical Jokers’ tour coming to New Jersey
Have you seen my friends? The kinda guys who sneak balloons onto people's pants? With names like Cranjis McBasketball? Afraid of cats? Obsessed with Danica McKellar? You seen anybody like that?. Well, you can. The cast of “Impractical Jokers” is going on tour and they’re stopping in New Jersey. For...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
