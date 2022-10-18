Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Ridgewood, NJ hospital improperly tossed post-COVID test patient instructions
RIDGEWOOD — The Valley Hospital, the nonprofit medical facility at the center of Valley Health System in the Bergen County area, is providing information to patients in the event they should experience identity theft as a result of a COVID-19 documentation mishap. A frequently asked questions page maintained by...
Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense
An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
Westchester County residents demand better bus service
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long wait times and infrequent evening service are just some of the complaints from Westchester residents who rely on the public bus to get around the county. Residents say it’s time to leave behind the old and welcome the new after the same company has operated the bus for five […]
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
myrye.com
City Hits Playland Operator with Unexpected $3.6 Million Tax Bill
Private operator Standard Amusements just completed its first season running Rye Playland, taking over from Westchester County. Due to an ongoing multi-million dollar capital improvement project, the park opened late and the beach and pool did not open in the 2022 season. But the roller coaster ride from Standard, whose...
darienite.com
One ‘C’ Rating in Most Recent Darien Health Inspections of Restaurants
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department as of Thursday released 18 reports of inspection visits from Sept. 8 to Oct. 21. Of those, 15 inspections resulted in an “A” rating. One establishment was rated “C” (and on re-inspection was rated “A”). One restaurant received a “B,” and an ice cream shop was also inspected, although it wasn’t the type of establishment that gets a rating.
Central Valley Father-Son Owners Of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced For Fraud
A father and son who own a Hudson Valley car dealership are heading to federal prison for their role in a multimillion-dollar tax and bank fraud scheme. Orange County residents Mehdi and Saaed Moslem, owners of the Exclusive Motor Sports dealership in Central Valley, were sentenced to eight years and three years in prison, respectively, in federal court in White Plains Monday, Oct. 17.
nypressnews.com
Residents demand full reopening of Westchester Senior Center
After a week of emergency closures due to safety concerns, the Westchester Senior Center is back open in a limited capacity. “I was happy, you know,” said senior center member Gail Theodore. “I can see some of my friends, but what’s sad about it, is some of them haven’t returned yet.”
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
wrcr.com
State Road in Spring Valley Named for Fallen Volunteer Firefighter
Family, friends and area lawmakers gathered in Spring Valley yesterday to unveil new road signs identifying a stretch of Route 45 named for a fallen Rockland hero. The “Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway” was named for the Columbian Fire Engine Company volunteer, who was killed in March last year while rescuing more than 100 residents of the Evergreen Court Adult Home in the village. Reginald Anderson is the Columbian Fire Engine Company’s President…
wrcr.com
Rockland County Legislature to Hold Meetings on New, Proposed Redistricted Maps
Two meetings are being held tonight by the Rockland County Legislature and the Special Committee to Redistrict the Legislature. The first meeting by the committee is expected to publicly unveil the new, suggested legislative maps that were reconfigured following the 2020 census. The second meeting by the legislature will follow the committee meeting where a public hearing will be opened on the new maps, though no public input at the meetings will be permitted. “Preserve Ramapo” member and former Congressional candidate Mike Parietti says the new maps were improperly redrawn…
No, 15 Orange residents didn't die with COVID last week. Here's what happened, what to know
COVID-19 data released by Orange County show a jump in the number of residents who died with the illness last week. It was a spike created by inconsistent filing, rather than an individually bad week for the illness locally. But, those residents did die with COVID, and health officials are...
