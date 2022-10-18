Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
5 Ways to Turn a Single Sale Into a Longstanding Relationship
The sales industry is about two things: trust and value. Here's how to harness the power of both and develop lasting relationships with customers.
segd.org
Mad Systems Welcomes Paul Kent as Vice President of Global Business Development!
We are excited to welcome Paul Kent to our growing Mad Systems team as the Vice President of Global Business Development!. Paul brings 30 years of experience to the award-winning Audio-Visual system design & integration company, with an extensive background in the themed entertainment industry serving on boards for the TEA and IAAPA associations as well as being a 2021 inductee for the Blooloop Top 50 Influencers.
TechCrunch
Operator Collective was early to bring on operators as LPs. Now it’s doubling down
The San Francisco-based organization raised $92 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise companies. The fund was backed by an LP base of 152 operators, in addition to a few institutions, and comes three years after the firm raised $51 million for its first fund. Operator Collective...
fintechfutures.com
Funding Circle names Greig McEwan as new CTO
London-based small business lending platform Funding Circle has appointed Greig McEwan as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McEwan boasts more than 20 years’ experience and most recently served as CTO at European freight-forwarding firm Sennder. He was also previously CTO at Paddy Power Betfair and a technology strategy consultant at WorldRemit.
Rentberry CEO Talks To Benzinga About Revolutionizing The Rental Experience
Interested in investing in Rentberry’s crowdfunding campaign? Click here to get started!. Benzinga spoke with Rentberry Inc.’s CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky about the company’s history and where it is going. Here is what Lubinsky had to say:. Benzinga: What was the inspiration for Rentberry?. When Lubinsky and his...
getnews.info
Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense
Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
industrytoday.com
Closing Gap Between Compliance and Corporate Culture
Premier SaaS platform for compliance program management also sets new industry bar with Catalyst Reveal for access to analytics. NEW YORK — LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions for global business, today announces the latest release of LRN Catalyst, its integrated SaaS platform for organizations to deliver customizable training courses, track disclosures, and analyze compliance program performance. LRN Catalyst is the compliance management platform that helps legal, HR, and compliance leaders create ethical cultures, comply with regulations, and inspire principled performance.
futurumresearch.com
Making Hybrid Work, Work – The Six Five Summit Session
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Collaboration CX Contact Center Spotlight Keynote with Aruna Ravichandran, SVP & CMO, Webex by Cisco. With 12 tracks and over 70 pre-recorded video sessions, The Six Five Summit showcases an exciting lineup of leading technology experts whose insights will help prepare you for what’s now and what’s next in digital transformation as you continue to scale and pivot for the future. You will hear cutting edge insights on business agility, technology-powered transformation, thoughts on strategies to ensure business continuity and resilience, along with what’s ahead for the future of the workplace.
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm FIS Board Appoints Stephanie Ferris as President, CEO
FIS (NYSE:FIS), which claims to be a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris “as President and Chief Executive Officer.”. In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will “take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross, who has served as...
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
monitordaily.com
The Technology & Partnership Sparking Innovation in Finance
Change is afoot in the equipment finance industry. From embedded finance to fintech expansion and intrapreneurship, innovation begins with curiosity. In this Monitor exclusive, Susan Carol explores the industry’s next chapter with several leaders who are sparking its evolution. Embedded finance with shared predictive data and machine learning is...
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005219/en/ Accelerant incoming Global CFO Jay Green (Photo: Business Wire)
