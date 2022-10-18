Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
americanbankingnews.com
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.
americanbankingnews.com
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 561 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement. The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd....
americanbankingnews.com
Traders Buy High Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)
FSLY opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $58.62.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 26,555 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 25.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $45,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 403,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,640.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
US Bancorp DE Has $13.84 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Invests $355,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $44,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $293,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.
Comments / 0