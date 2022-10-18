A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

13 HOURS AGO