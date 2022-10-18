Read full article on original website
Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather
It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Amerihealth Caritas. Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in fire
FRISCO, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic home on Hatteras Island was destroyed in a late-night fire. The Futuro House in Frisco, also known as the Frisco UFO spaceship was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night according to a Facebook post by the Frisco Fire Department. The Futuro House has been...

Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather. Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Greenville says October is the perfect time to encourage the employment of people with disabilities.
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
Eastern Carolina drivers react to possibility of gas prices dropping further
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices have been dropping recently and drivers hope to see that continue following President Biden’s announcement to release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. People in Eastern Carolina are excited as the holiday season and winter months are right around the corner. “I’d...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing woman. Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old woman...
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College. Updated: 18 hours ago. Tarboro police: Man...
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
Onslow County students learn about Beirut bombings from survivors and veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Onslow County had the chance to learn about the 1983 Beirut Barracks bombings. On Tuesday morning, survivors and veterans educated Northwoods Park Middle Schoolers about it, just days before the 39th anniversary. The annual Beirut Memorial Observance will be held at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2 p.m. It […]
Social district in New Bern in discussion again
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option. Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
Reward increased to $30,000 in Apex man’s deadly stabbing at NC coast
The reward is now $30,000 and officers are asking for people to now be on the lookout for a four-door silver Infinity.
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have confirmed one person has been killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The fatal crash happened on Covil Ave. The scene has been cleared. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police have not released the name of...
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
North Carolinians encouraged to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month and is encouraging everyone to wear purple Thursday in honor of victims and survivors of such violence. The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control reports more than 12 million women and men in the U.S. have...
Ghostwalk tells the tales of historic Eastern Carolina city
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tales of the past are waiting to be told in one Eastern Carolina city this week, and you might want to grab something to hold on to just in case you get a little spooked. The New Bern Historical Society is finalizing its costumes and...
One Place in Onslow County building a better community
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach
Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
