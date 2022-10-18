ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

WITN

Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in fire

FRISCO, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic home on Hatteras Island was destroyed in a late-night fire. The Futuro House in Frisco, also known as the Frisco UFO spaceship was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night according to a Facebook post by the Frisco Fire Department. The Futuro House has been...
FRISCO, NC
WITN

It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Ameri

Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather. Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Greenville says October is the perfect time to encourage the employment of people with disabilities. Charlie's First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Charlie's...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home

Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College. Updated: 18 hours ago. Tarboro police: Man...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Social district in New Bern in discussion again

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option.  Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
WILMINGTON, NC
WLOS.com

Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release

Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Ghostwalk tells the tales of historic Eastern Carolina city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tales of the past are waiting to be told in one Eastern Carolina city this week, and you might want to grab something to hold on to just in case you get a little spooked. The New Bern Historical Society is finalizing its costumes and...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One Place in Onslow County building a better community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Video: Bluefish Blitz Leads To Thousands Of Fish On North Carolina Beach

Last weekend at Ocracoke visitors got to witness are startling but completely normal phenomenon. The so-called bluefish blitz was responsible for hundreds of fish flopping around the North Carolina shores. The fish literally throw themselves onto the beach and in the water, it looks as though they are being churned around in a washing machine. Ultimately it led to hundreds perhaps thousands of dead fish on the beach.
OCRACOKE, NC

