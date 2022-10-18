ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Authorities search landfill for missing Ga. toddler’s body

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Authorities said Tuesday they’re searching a landfill where they think they will find a missing toddler’s body. The Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation held a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to give an update on the Quinton Simon case. Watch...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
STATESBORO, GA
counton2.com

Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA

