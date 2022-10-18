Students set to launch their dreams at the sixth annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The sixth annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge, East Carolina University’s premier entrepreneurial pitch competition, returns to campus Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.

More than 75 teams, with 126 students representing eight colleges and 35 majors, will pitch their businesses or ideas on the university mall in an open-air setting. ECU students, faculty and staff can vote to help move 12 teams to the second round.

ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers is scheduled to kick off the voting.

Approximately $150,000 in cash and in-kind prizes are available. To date, more than $500,000 dollars have been awarded to ECU students looking to launch their dreams, create jobs and transform eastern North Carolina.

