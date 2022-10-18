ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition

The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
GAINESVILLE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Florida-Georgia Set for Midweek Matchup

The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team (15-3, 7-1 SEC) welcomes the Georgia Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 SEC) to Exactech Arena on Wednesday night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. on SEC Network + with Tom Collett and Josh Crow on the call. The match can also be heard on the airways of ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 with Nevada Cullen and Nick Cheronis on the call.
GAINESVILLE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gators Picked Sixth in SEC Preseason Media Poll

Florida women’s basketball has been tabbed to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference by conference media voters, the SEC announced Tuesday morning. Coming off their best season since the 2016 campaign, Florida, who tied for fourth in the SEC last season, ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-11 mark, including a 10-4 tally in SEC play. The Gators earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016 season and the 20 wins by the Gators marked just the 16th time in program history that UF has crossed the 20-win threshold, in addition to winning 10 Southeastern Conference games for just the fourth time in program history.
GAINESVILLE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gator Boosters Surpass Go Greater Campaign Goal

Gator Boosters announced it has raised $491.6 million since 2014 – surpassing the organization’s initial $355 million goal – as the University of Florida celebrates the culmination of its eight-year Go Greater fundraising campaign. The Campaign, which will continue to count gifts and contributions until Dec. 31,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ward, Bielarski defend past GRU actions at debate

Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward sparred in a Wednesday debate in the leadup to the Nov. 8 elections, hitting topics like Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), development and UF. Both mayoral candidates will debate again next week at UF’s Levin College of Law. At Wednesday’s debate, moderated by WCJB,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
BRANFORD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man

A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
ALACHUA, FL

