Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition
The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
communitynewspapers.com
Florida-Georgia Set for Midweek Matchup
The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team (15-3, 7-1 SEC) welcomes the Georgia Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 SEC) to Exactech Arena on Wednesday night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. on SEC Network + with Tom Collett and Josh Crow on the call. The match can also be heard on the airways of ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 with Nevada Cullen and Nick Cheronis on the call.
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
SEC Quarterback Reportedly Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade
The college football landscape has changed drastically since the approval of name, image and likeness deals last year. With college athletes all across the country signing contracts with corporations both big and small, many players have entered into historical and record-breaking deals. ...
communitynewspapers.com
Gators Picked Sixth in SEC Preseason Media Poll
Florida women’s basketball has been tabbed to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference by conference media voters, the SEC announced Tuesday morning. Coming off their best season since the 2016 campaign, Florida, who tied for fourth in the SEC last season, ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-11 mark, including a 10-4 tally in SEC play. The Gators earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016 season and the 20 wins by the Gators marked just the 16th time in program history that UF has crossed the 20-win threshold, in addition to winning 10 Southeastern Conference games for just the fourth time in program history.
Gator Country
Collins recruiting others to join him in Gainesville with the Florida Gators
Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted several of their commits on campus for the LSU game as they were able to help recruit other guys to join them in the class. Defensive line commit Kelby Collins (6-5, 280, Gardendale, AL. High) was on campus and liked the atmosphere inside in the Swamp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
communitynewspapers.com
Gator Boosters Surpass Go Greater Campaign Goal
Gator Boosters announced it has raised $491.6 million since 2014 – surpassing the organization’s initial $355 million goal – as the University of Florida celebrates the culmination of its eight-year Go Greater fundraising campaign. The Campaign, which will continue to count gifts and contributions until Dec. 31,...
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ward, Bielarski defend past GRU actions at debate
Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward sparred in a Wednesday debate in the leadup to the Nov. 8 elections, hitting topics like Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), development and UF. Both mayoral candidates will debate again next week at UF’s Levin College of Law. At Wednesday’s debate, moderated by WCJB,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
WCJB
Trade show in Columbia County introduces high schoolers to the trade industry
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Columbia County got a taste of the trade industry. The ‘Build My Future’ event was held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds for high school seniors in Columbia County. The event is meant to show students opportunities in the trade industry. Students...
Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
WCJB
Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man
A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
