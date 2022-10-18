ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson says ‘no division’ in locker room

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 on the season after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Despite the disappointing start to the season, Russell Wilson says there is no division in the locker room.

“We don’t have division in our locker room. You guys saw how hard we played for each other. It didn’t go our way, but everyone is fighting their butts off every day. The line, the receivers, the running backs, the defense, the defensive line, the linebackers, and our safeties and corners, everybody was play for each other and we felt like we could have won the game.”

During the primetime loss Monday night, Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown. That single touchdown was not enough to give the Broncos the win.

Broncos Nathaniel Hackett has highest odds of getting fired

Denver is currently ranked in last place for points scored per game in the NFL.

Wilson said the season is not over and the team still believes there is a lot more to do.

“I think that the only thing that matters is us winning, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it. What matters is us winning and finding a way. I have been through tough times before, and I know we can come out on the other side. We have too many good football players and guys that work their butts off every day, so we have to make that happen. There is no excuse for that; we just have to find a way,” Wilson said. “Tonight was unfortunate, but we have to find a way to keep going.”

‘Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology’: Is Russell Wilson making Denver fans mad?

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the New York Jets at 2:05 p.m. The Jets have won three straight games and are 4-2.

