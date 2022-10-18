Read full article on original website
A Busy Holland City Council Meeting is Set for Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – There are plenty of items for the Holland City Council to sift through during the Wednesday evening biweekly business meeting. The Holland BPW has a number of issues that Council hopes to approve through a single vote on its consent agenda. This includes easements for electric distribution under Howard Avenue and Washington Boulevard, declaring material as surplus, beginning work on a disinfection improvement project at the water reclamation facility, and to complete work on the East Point Substation.
Holland City Council Approves Agreements for Proposed Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – The dream of an permanent outdoor ice skating rink in Holland took another step towards reality on Wednesday night. The Holland City Council approved three separate motions during its biweekly meeting that puts into motion the process for constructing the facility as part of a renovation of Window on the Waterfront Park off of East 6th Street and College Avenue. The city will enter into an Agency Fund Agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to handle public donations for the rink, a $473,000 Professional Services Agreement with GMB Architects and Engineers to design the facility, and a contract with GDK Construction to build the rink under the same terms that the city recently made with GDK for a new Waverly Road Fire Station and the remodeling of the Kollen Park Fire Station.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority Refinancing Debt
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority announces the refinancing of $6.142 million of debt saving taxpayers over $700,000. In December 2015, OCCDA entered into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for construction of a new 800MHz radio system for use by central dispatch, police, fire and EMS first responders countywide. The 11 tower-site simulcast system included new dispatch consoles and nearly 2,000 new radios for first responders in the field and became fully operational in 2019. The radio system is integrated with the Michigan Public Safety Communications System (MPSCS) and provides improved coverage, interoperability and functionality. The cost of the system was $14.2 million dollars with $11.5 million dollars financed with Motorola Solutions through year 2030.
State Republicans Critical of Gubernatorial Veto on Emergency Powers Reforms
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – State lawmakers apparently have long memories. The memories of the days of “stay home, stay safe” and “safer at home” during the first few months of the COVID 19 outbreak two and a half years ago spurred the Republican-controlled state House and Senate to pass eight bills of a 30-bill package that would establish parameters on what the executive branch of government can and cannot do without legislative consent during an emergency situation such as that. Those eight bills were vetoed by Governor Whitmer last Friday, much to the dismay of first-term GOP Senator Aric Nesbitt of Lawton.
Robert E. Rosendahl
Robert E. Rosendahl, age 94 of Holland, passed away on October 17, 2022. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 am at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, (295 Douglas Ave, Holland), with a one-hour visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lee Roy Ellis
Lee Roy Ellis, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lee loved his Lord and his family with all his heart. According to his loved ones, the three most important things to him were his Church, his Family, and Music. He will be remembered by all of them for his selfless nature, kind heart, and passion for travel. His grandchildren will miss the fun times together playing Wii Bowling, and his children will miss his joy of sharing his favorite music with them and the memory of him watching Judge Judy.
Grada Voetberg
Grada Voetberg, age 94, passed away on October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, and went to be with her Lord & Savior. Grada was born on January 02, 1928, to John A. and Jennie Broekhuis. Grada completed the 8th grade at Hawthorne School. She was employed at Holland Sewing Factory and Herman Miller Food Service. For over 40 years, Grada was a coordinator for Holland Christian School’s Catering Service, planning and preparing meals for company banquets and Tulip Time visitors. She was a 4-H leader and loved sewing and teaching others to sew. Grada was a member of Pine Creek CRC; currently is a member of Central Avenue CRC, and attended Pine Grove Community Church during the summer months.
Holland Police Log October 18-19, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
COVID-19 boosters for children between five and eleven now available at Meijer
WALKER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Meijer is now giving children between five and eleven the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Walker, Michigan based retailer made the announcement yesterday. Kids can get the booster if they had their last COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster at least two months ago.
Allegan County Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – An Allegan County man was amazed when he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. Mark Brooks, of Otsego, matched the five white balls in the September 24 drawing to win the big prize: 03-09-21-24-29. He bought his winning ticket at Otsego Party Store, located at 629 South Farmer Street in Otsego. Otsego is about 20 miles northwest of Kalamazoo.
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
