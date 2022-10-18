Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: COGCC failing to protect Aurora’s welfare
Editor: From all accounts the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is poised to approve 151 new gas wells in Aurora. Since their stated mission is to protect the public health, safety, welfare, environment, and wildlife of our State, this action would seem to do just the opposite. According...
Fireworks erupt as Aurora council debates tax cut
Fireworks erupted during the Aurora City Council’s study session on Monday as council members hotly debated a proposal to repeal the city’s occupational tax, a move one councilmember called “asinine” but something others praised as smart business-friendly policy. Tensions also came to a head as some lawmakers accused city staff of ambushing the bill sponsor with a presentation they said was clearly biased against the plan and withheld from her prior to the meeting. ...
How ballot initiative 305 would impact renters, landlords
This citizen-driven proposal is named "No Eviction Without Representation." It would essentially tax landlords every year to fund attornies for every person who gets evicted.
denverite.com
Referred Question 2J: The one about the climate sales tax
In 2020, Denver voters approved a ballot measure that raised sales taxes by .25% to raise money for efforts combating climate change and economic disparity. A year later, the city released a five-year plan on spending the money, which includes solar projects, electric vehicle charging stations, building efficiency and more. The plan also focused on communities most vulnerable to climate change.
Mayor Michael Hancock suggests $7.5 million compromise for 2023 budget
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the Denver City Council's $17.5 million budget adjustment with a $7.5 million compromise, according to a news release. Hancock showed willingness to add $6.2 million to the budget for library improvements. Public parks and recreation centers benefit, netting an additional $500,00 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve security camera systems. Other projects resulted in a compromise where Hancock authorized some funding or found a way to explain why certain funding would not be needed.
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: Voters must pay heed to state school board races sneaking extremism into the classroom — elect McClellan, Plomer
Despite this year’s boisterous and contentious election, voters need to pay close attention to state school board races, where a potential disaster looms under the public’s overloaded radar. Few give much thought to the Colorado Board of Education, and even fewer understand the board’s role in education.
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: The Sentinel doesn’t inform, it indoctrinates
Editor: It’s really amazing that you call yourself a newspaper. All of your endorsements have been for Progressive leaning candidates in every sense. You cannot tell me that there are not conservative candidates with proven records that you cannot endorse. Yours is not a newspaper that informs but tries to indoctrinate. You might as well be known as The National enquirer.
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.
jeffco.us
Three Jefferson County Initiatives in November
Jefferson County has put forth language for three ballot initiatives for the election this November. Ballots were mailed starting October 17. 1A: the ballot initiative “debruces” all nonproperty tax revenue sources. Debrucing means it doesn’t count under our TABOR revenue cap. Revenue above the TABOR revenue cap needs to be refunded back to taxpayers. Remember we sent out 1 million in TABOR refunds last year, so you received a check of less than $7.00. In October we’ll be refunding about $17.3 million-in checks averaging around $75. At the same time, we have a $20.9 million deficit in our budget. We’re struggling with fixing roads and other important county services.
denverite.com
City Council approves appointment of new DPD Chief Ron Thomas
Denver City Council formally approved Ron Thomas as the Denver Police Department’s next chief on Monday. Mayor Michael Hancock’s appointment of Thomas comes after former chief Paul Pazen announced his retirement last month. Thomas grew up in Denver and has worked for DPD since 1989. At a press...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora launches online affordable housing search tool
AURORA | An online housing search tool sponsored by the City of Aurora is the city’s latest mechanism for connecting renters with affordable housing. The Aurora Housing Locator, available at www.myhousingsearch.com/aurora, allows users to search for available housing based on price as well as accommodations for those with disabilities, whether landlords accept housing vouchers and more.
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: Weiser makes a winning case for his 2nd term; Kellner raises objections for the wrong job
Of all the Colorado elected official choices voters must decide this year, the race most demanding clarity is that of state attorney general. For months, Republicans have erroneously tried to make an incongruous election case in the race between incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser and GOP challenger, John Kellner, the nascent district attorney for the Arapahoe County region.
Controversial sidewalk law to take effect in Englewood
Signs along south Broadway read, "Eat, explore, enjoy downtown Englewood." But after early November, be sure you do not sit or lie on the sidewalks.The city backs away from calling its new ordinance an attempt to deal with the homeless population.Shawn Lewis, the city manager told CBS News Colorado, "Englewood is less concerned about who is blocking the sidewalks. Sometimes it's young adults camping out in front of the Gothic Theater to buy a movie ticket, sometimes it's people experiencing homelessness."That is evident. At a small city park, a clean up was underway when a CBS News Colorado crew was...
denverite.com
Here’s how crime shows up on Denver’s November ballot
Denverite asked more than 100 residents what they are hoping to see political candidates address in 2022. In our interviews, we learned that crime was second on residents’ minds, behind the city’s affordability. Denverites are specifically worried about rising violence and property crimes, accessibility to parts of town...
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideology
(Castle Rock, CO) Conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson is responsible for comments in the Douglas County TABOR book sent to voters earlier this month that accused the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum.
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
Comments / 2