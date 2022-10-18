Jefferson County has put forth language for three ballot initiatives for the election this November. Ballots were mailed starting October 17. 1A: the ballot initiative “debruces” all nonproperty tax revenue sources. Debrucing means it doesn’t count under our TABOR revenue cap. Revenue above the TABOR revenue cap needs to be refunded back to taxpayers. Remember we sent out 1 million in TABOR refunds last year, so you received a check of less than $7.00. In October we’ll be refunding about $17.3 million-in checks averaging around $75. At the same time, we have a $20.9 million deficit in our budget. We’re struggling with fixing roads and other important county services.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO