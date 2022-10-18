ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTERS: COGCC failing to protect Aurora’s welfare

Editor: From all accounts the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is poised to approve 151 new gas wells in Aurora. Since their stated mission is to protect the public health, safety, welfare, environment, and wildlife of our State, this action would seem to do just the opposite. According...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fireworks erupt as Aurora council debates tax cut

Fireworks erupted during the Aurora City Council’s study session on Monday as council members hotly debated a proposal to repeal the city’s occupational tax, a move one councilmember called “asinine” but something others praised as smart business-friendly policy. Tensions also came to a head as some lawmakers accused city staff of ambushing the bill sponsor with a presentation they said was clearly biased against the plan and withheld from her prior to the meeting. ...
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Referred Question 2J: The one about the climate sales tax

In 2020, Denver voters approved a ballot measure that raised sales taxes by .25% to raise money for efforts combating climate change and economic disparity. A year later, the city released a five-year plan on spending the money, which includes solar projects, electric vehicle charging stations, building efficiency and more. The plan also focused on communities most vulnerable to climate change.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mayor Michael Hancock suggests $7.5 million compromise for 2023 budget

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the Denver City Council's $17.5 million budget adjustment with a $7.5 million compromise, according to a news release. Hancock showed willingness to add $6.2 million to the budget for library improvements. Public parks and recreation centers benefit, netting an additional $500,00 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve security camera systems. Other projects resulted in a compromise where Hancock authorized some funding or found a way to explain why certain funding would not be needed.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: The Sentinel doesn’t inform, it indoctrinates

Editor: It’s really amazing that you call yourself a newspaper. All of your endorsements have been for Progressive leaning candidates in every sense. You cannot tell me that there are not conservative candidates with proven records that you cannot endorse. Yours is not a newspaper that informs but tries to indoctrinate. You might as well be known as The National enquirer.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.
AURORA, CO
jeffco.us

Three Jefferson County Initiatives in November

Jefferson County has put forth language for three ballot initiatives for the election this November. Ballots were mailed starting October 17. 1A: the ballot initiative “debruces” all nonproperty tax revenue sources. Debrucing means it doesn’t count under our TABOR revenue cap. Revenue above the TABOR revenue cap needs to be refunded back to taxpayers. Remember we sent out 1 million in TABOR refunds last year, so you received a check of less than $7.00. In October we’ll be refunding about $17.3 million-in checks averaging around $75. At the same time, we have a $20.9 million deficit in our budget. We’re struggling with fixing roads and other important county services.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

City Council approves appointment of new DPD Chief Ron Thomas

Denver City Council formally approved Ron Thomas as the Denver Police Department’s next chief on Monday. Mayor Michael Hancock’s appointment of Thomas comes after former chief Paul Pazen announced his retirement last month. Thomas grew up in Denver and has worked for DPD since 1989. At a press...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora launches online affordable housing search tool

AURORA | An online housing search tool sponsored by the City of Aurora is the city’s latest mechanism for connecting renters with affordable housing. The Aurora Housing Locator, available at ​​www.myhousingsearch.com/aurora, allows users to search for available housing based on price as well as accommodations for those with disabilities, whether landlords accept housing vouchers and more.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

ENDORSEMENT: Weiser makes a winning case for his 2nd term; Kellner raises objections for the wrong job

Of all the Colorado elected official choices voters must decide this year, the race most demanding clarity is that of state attorney general. For months, Republicans have erroneously tried to make an incongruous election case in the race between incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser and GOP challenger, John Kellner, the nascent district attorney for the Arapahoe County region.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Controversial sidewalk law to take effect in Englewood

Signs along south Broadway read, "Eat, explore, enjoy downtown Englewood." But after early November, be sure you do not sit or lie on the sidewalks.The city backs away from calling its new ordinance an attempt to deal with the homeless population.Shawn Lewis, the city manager told CBS News Colorado, "Englewood is less concerned about who is blocking the sidewalks. Sometimes it's young adults camping out in front of the Gothic Theater to buy a movie ticket, sometimes it's people experiencing homelessness."That is evident. At a small city park, a clean up was underway when a CBS News Colorado crew was...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
denverite.com

Here’s how crime shows up on Denver’s November ballot

Denverite asked more than 100 residents what they are hoping to see political candidates address in 2022. In our interviews, we learned that crime was second on residents’ minds, behind the city’s affordability. Denverites are specifically worried about rising violence and property crimes, accessibility to parts of town...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE

