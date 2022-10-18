Read full article on original website
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheers: Grand Rapids Planning To Add Two New Social Districts
There aren't many things we would consider an overall positive when it comes to the pandemic. But when the city of Grand Rapids decided to allow the redistricting of businesses and restaurants downtown to welcome social districts, everyone won. If you haven't visited downtown Grand Rapids in recent years, you...
Have Some Old Tires? Free Tire Recycling is Coming to Kent County
If you have some old tires in your garage, barn, or property and live in Kent County, free tire recycling is coming soon. It can be very difficult and expensive to get rid of old tires. It is pretty easy to build up a small stack if you don't live close to a place that will recycle them.
How Long Do you Have To Clear Your Sidewalk After It Snows in Grand Rapids?
Not to quote Game of Thrones, but... Winter is coming in West Michigan. And with winter comes piles and piles of the cold, fluffy, white stuff we're all familiar with. It's fun to make snowmen, and throw a few snow balls too, but eventually we all have to deal with the one inarguably worst part of snow: clearing our drive ways and side walks.
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections
Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
Wait! It’s Not Tulip Time is It? In Holland it Is!
It's been cold, rainy, even a little snowy in places, so thinking about Tulip Time in Holland is way our of everyone's mind. That is the Tulip Time folks. They have to prepare now for the thousand of tourists to see the beautiful tulips. So, what are they doing?. The...
Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?
The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor’s Treat Map For Grand Rapids!
Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Grand Rapids’ Cherry Deli to Get New Life as Café, Catering Business
We were sad to learn of Cherry Deli's closure in Grand Rapids' East Hills Neighborhood last year.. but now there's a silver lining - a new business is moving in!. The Everyday Chef and Wife, a personal chef and catering business, is going to be opening up a storefront and café in the space formerly occupied by Cherry Deli at 834 Cherry St. SE.
Did You Know Grand Rapids Has a Boulder Wall? And It Has New Murals!
One of the newest features at a Grand Rapids park has gotten a fresh look!. Last fall we told you that a new boulder wall would be coming to Highland Park in Grand Rapids. If you're not familiar, bouldering is a form of free climbing. A boulder park is a man-made structure consisting of climbing walls designed to look similar to outdoor boulders. There are hand and foot holds on the new walsl, and the routes are changed frequently to encourage repeated use.
This Kent District Library Location Has A Hilarious Display For October
Michigan has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks after Jamestown voted to defund its library because of an LGBTQ book that the library refused to take off the shelves. Well now, another West Michigan library is getting attention, but for a non-controversial reason. Kent District Library has a...
Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB
The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
Queer-Owned Beauty Bar Opens To Help Grand Rapids Residents Share Their Inner Beauty With The World
The west side of Grand Rapids has upgraded in an inclusive way!. Located at 940 West Fulton Street, BLND Beauty Bar (pronunced blend) has officially opened its door to help share Grand Rapids residents' inner with the world. The owners, Jess Carae and Ris Ma are challenging the stuffy idea...
Grand Rapids’ Mitten Brewing Company Shutting Down One Of Its Michigan Locations
Well, this is a bummer... Mitten Brewing Company is one of my favorite spots to grab a beer (and yummy pizza!) in Grand Rapids. I've always meant to hit up their Northern Michigan location... But unfortunately it's permanently closing. Mitten Brewing Company Announces Closure of Northport Location. Mitten Brewing Company...
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
A Complete Guide To Grand Rapids Best Trunk Or Treats In 2022
Halloween is finally here, and we all want to show off our costumes while grabbing handfuls of candy. But, maybe you're looking for an extra excuse to get in more trick or treating, or you live in an area without all of the halloween day fun. Here are some of...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
4-Year Old Holly Need a Loving Home. What about You?
This pretty girl is thicker than a snicker, and just as fun! In case you were wondering, Holly is baby and loves to be carried around like a baby, and also loves to suckle on her favorite toys. It’s so precious we can barely stand it! She also has the CUTEST smile and wonderfully expressive puppy-dog eyes. Holly is down for whatever you want to do, as long as she has one of her favie toys with her.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0