Weekend preview: The Young Frankensteins, costume swap, Boobutante and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. The week’s Halloween-themed lineup features a performance from The Young Frankensteins, a Halloween costume swap-shop and the Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s Halloween-themed ball. Thursday, Oct. 20. HIP-HOP HARMONIC. WHAT: Listen to...
Get to know Athens’ enigmatic motorized-unicycle man
Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue. Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus. Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe...
OPINION: Conquering driving anxiety in Athens
Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
Classic City Eats and More Food News
CLASSIC CITY EATS (1290 Greensboro Hwy., in Watkinsville, 706-705-6434): The first thing you need to know about this restaurant is that it’s not, in fact, in the Classic City of Athens, but in Watkinsville, fairly close to that city’s downtown. Here’s the story: It opened originally in 2015 on Baxter Street, across from the library, as a location of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken, a Chattanooga-based restaurant with a Mississippi Delta persona. The chain served fried chicken, Delta hot tamales, 40s of beer, blues and a nightlife-y atmosphere. In early 2020, the owners of the Athens branch decided to create their own thing, renaming the restaurant Classic City Eats and tinkering with it a little. A year later, they moved it to Watkinsville into a formerly industrial building, expanded the menu and kept the name. Sports memorabilia, including many signed jerseys, made the trip. The vibe is both similar (a big bar takes up a sizable chunk of the large space; fried stuff still makes up a lot of the menu) and different (white walls make it a lot easier to see what’s going on; there’s a well-stocked game room with skee-ball and the like to keep your kiddos occupied and, therefore, a family-friendly feeling).
Athens GA Live Music Recap: Aquemini Soul Music Festival, Athens VHS Fest, Now is the Time and More
With Gregory Frederick behind the camera, Athens GA Live Music seeks to document local and touring bands gracing stages across the Classic City. Explore the whole archive and subscribe to the channel here. Get up to speed with recent performances below, and remember to check Flagpole‘s music calendar each week to find out about upcoming shows.
UGA freshmen express themselves through dorm decoration
Sheets. Microwave. Desk light. Water filter. Photos from home. For incoming freshmen, the list of things necessary to live comfortably in a dorm room can be overwhelming. Some students, however, take the opportunity presented by the plain, albeit often tiny, room to create a new space that they can look forward to coming home from class to every day.
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
Restaurant Roundup: Vegan desserts, Bar Bruno coming to Five Points and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. After baking cupcakes and cakes for The Grit, baker Jennifer Keene has started a new business venture. Grits and Moxies Bakes will serve vegan desserts for small gatherings and will take the first steps toward small batches starting on Nov. 1.
We Were Happy
What she said hit me as simple and profound. I was on a field trip recently with the school that our daughter has created, Joy Village School. We were touring the sites in Athens, Georgia, where four black neighborhoods had stood before the 1960s. The four classrooms at Joy Village School are named after these neighborhoods. We were standing in the area at the University of Georgia where the former Linnentown neighborhood had been. Fifty families were displaced in 1962 so that UGA could build freshmen dorms there.
Auction Donation Items
Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds second press conference addressing Athens' housing crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, the Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held her second press conference to address the Athens housing crisis and to call on the Georgia General Assembly to end the rent control ban in Georgia at city hall on Monday. Johnson began by describing the need for...
Beardsley becomes a leader for Georgia soccer
Georgia soccer has had a rough last few years. Athletic director Josh Brooks decided to make a change this year and brought in head coach Keidane McAlpine from the University of Southern California to lead this group of young players. Part of this young core is goalkeeper Liz Beardsley. Beardsley,...
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Athens-Clarke County and the University of Georgia to collaborate on improved camera network downtown
Last October, ACC and UGA agreed to work together on improving the network of cameras downtown, with the university kicking in a quarter million dollars. Now, UGA officials are adding an additional $100,000 to the pot. The money will go towards adding more cameras and upgrading the 27 existing cameras.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Between the Headphones: Homecoming Vanderbilt Game, Mid-Season Reflection
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, sports editor Stuart Steele talks about Georgia's 55-0 win against Vanderbilt with assistant sports editor John James and takes a look back at Georgia's season so far with football beat writer Parth Patel.
ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more
The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
