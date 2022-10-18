Read full article on original website
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
inflorida.com
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Opens Miami Flagship Store
MIAMI, FL – October 20, 2022 – Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO, announces the opening of its Miami, Florida flagship store at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,000 square feet store introduces an immersive brand experience, alongside products and art installations.
communitynewspapers.com
Artistic Director Camille Marchese is Making Broad-Stroke Changes to the Grove’s Beloved Art Show
For the second year in a row, Artistic Director Camille Marchese will be overseeing all artist endeavors at the Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival. A South Florida native, Marchese is back in her hometown of Miami after spending 23 years near Orlando as an entrepreneur and volunteer director of the Winter Park Arts Festival.
communitynewspapers.com
Auditions Open for Miami Beach Youth Music Festival
—Musicians 18 and under are invited to apply — The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation are inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The deadline to apply is Dec. 12. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people,...
Miami New Times
The "Wolf of Wall Street" Stiffed Me! Miami Limo Driver Sues Jordan Belfort
Limo driver Robert Posch knew exactly what his regular client Jordan Belfort, AKA the notorious "Wolf of Wall Street," required upon climbing into Posch's shiny new Cadillac Escalade: a cold Red Bull, a phone charger, and a comb. "He pretty much used me on a daily basis" starting in the...
communitynewspapers.com
Join Beach Launches Brunch Program
Known for hosting Miami’s most unique nightlife experiences, Joia Beach now brings its magic to Miami brunch time every Sunday from noon until 5:00pm. Bottles of rosé, magnums of champagne, and a specially curated brunch menu from our culinary team await. Dishes include chef’s specialty Belgian waffles, filet mignon and eggs, and a bagel tower with smoked salmon, accouterments, and tuna tartare that’s ideal for sharing. Brunch is served with the sounds of live DJs, surprise entertainment, sparklers, and dancing galore.
calleochonews.com
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Prince Arrested on Domestic Violence and Robbery Charges
Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" on the show, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Oct. 17. The 32-year-old allegedly beat up his girlfriend and stole $7,000 from her. This is his second arrest for domestic violence in less than two years.
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
NBC Miami
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
communitynewspapers.com
SoundScape Cinema Series Returns for 13th Season
— Catch films like “Lightyear,” “Dune” and “Ghostbusters Afterlife” under the stars — The 13th SoundScape Cinema Series returns to SoundScape Park from October through May with free weekly movies on a soaring 7,000-square-foot projection wall outside the New World Center. Bring a blanket,...
secretmiami.com
Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami
It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate steals groom’s wedding suit in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief throwing a wrench in a couple’s big day. The porch pirate stealing a package containing the groom’s suit. Now, that couple is worried they won’t find another one in time for the wedding. Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m, Marian Conesa’s Ring...
WPTV
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Female rocker Joan Jett is coming to South Florida next year. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform March 9 at the outdoor stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, the venue announced Wednesday. The 64-year-old singer and guitarist is known for such hits as "I...
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Miami New Times
From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral
From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
Miami New Times
Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus
No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry with a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
