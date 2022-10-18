ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inflorida.com

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Opens Miami Flagship Store

MIAMI, FL – October 20, 2022 – Billionaire Boys Club/ICECREAM, the luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO, announces the opening of its Miami, Florida flagship store at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue in the iconic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,000 square feet store introduces an immersive brand experience, alongside products and art installations.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Auditions Open for Miami Beach Youth Music Festival

—Musicians 18 and under are invited to apply — The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation are inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The deadline to apply is Dec. 12. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Join Beach Launches Brunch Program

Known for hosting Miami’s most unique nightlife experiences, Joia Beach now brings its magic to Miami brunch time every Sunday from noon until 5:00pm. Bottles of rosé, magnums of champagne, and a specially curated brunch menu from our culinary team await. Dishes include chef’s specialty Belgian waffles, filet mignon and eggs, and a bagel tower with smoked salmon, accouterments, and tuna tartare that’s ideal for sharing. Brunch is served with the sounds of live DJs, surprise entertainment, sparklers, and dancing galore.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving

Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

SoundScape Cinema Series Returns for 13th Season

— Catch films like “Lightyear,” “Dune” and “Ghostbusters Afterlife” under the stars — The 13th SoundScape Cinema Series returns to SoundScape Park from October through May with free weekly movies on a soaring 7,000-square-foot projection wall outside the New World Center. Bring a blanket,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami

It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
MIAMI, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral

From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
Miami New Times

Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus

No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy