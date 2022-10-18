Read full article on original website
KEVN
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
dakotafreepress.com
IM 27 Alone Won’t Authorize Marijuana Sales or Boost Sales Tax
An anonymous commenter makes an interesting point about Jamie Smith’s suggestion that we could make up for the lost revenue of a food tax repeal by passing Initiated Measure 27 and taxing recreational marijuana. Upon reviewing the text of Initiated Measure 27 (on your ballot now!), my unknown correspondent determines that passing IM 27 will not open up any new revenue streams for the state, since it does not legalize selling marijuana.
dakotafreepress.com
Janklow, Daugaard, Noem All Looked for More Things to Tax
At Monday’s forum with the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club, Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith said we could tax recreational marijuana, if voters legalize it, to make up the revenue we’d give up by repealing the food tax, as he has worked to do for years. Smith’s opponent, incumbent Kristi Noem, who refused to participate in the forum, is misrepresenting that sensible fiscal proposal in tweets and robotexts (I got one last night) as a wild liberal plot to “find more things to tax.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Smith weighs in on food sales tax cut, revenue from legal marijuana taxes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November election is about three weeks away, and campaigns are hitting the home stretch. Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith was the guest at today’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting. All three candidates were invited -- but Smith was the only...
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Speaker Gosch: Smith Not Extreme, Works Better with Republicans Than Noem Does
Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith still hasn’t gotten any current Republican legislator to openly endorse him. But he has gotten Republican Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-23/Glenham) to publicly refute Governor Kristi Noem’s main personal attack against Smith:. In numerous political ads and mailers, the Noem...
kiowacountypress.net
Recreational marijuana makes another appearance on South Dakota ballot
(Greater Dakota News Service) Just as in 2020, voters across South Dakota will have a chance in November to decide whether the state should legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. In a highly publicized process, a similar ballot question was approved in South Dakota two years ago,...
dakotafreepress.com
Sioux Falls Considers Raising Downtown Property Tax to Pay for More Marketing
The Republicans who have captured the Sioux Falls City Council are looking to tax things more. Specifically, they want to lift the cap on assessments of million-dollar downtown properties:. The council voted 8-0 Tuesday evening to approve a resolution providing notice that they would consider changes to the city’s special...
gowatertown.net
Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
KELOLAND TV
SD legislators want changes to disabilities program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government program that allows South Dakota families and others to contract for special help to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is under scrutiny from state lawmakers. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee listened to several hours of testimony Tuesday and Wednesday...
hubcityradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address the grocery tax during his campaign stop in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Mitchell’s Corn Palace on Monday hosted South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, who spoke about a number of issues including education, abortion, and prisons. Another issue he talked about was the recent proposal by Governor Kristi Noem to repeal the sales tax on food. Smith was one...
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
dakotafreepress.com
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gubernatorial forum helps undecided voter make up her mind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charisse Oland of Sioux Falls is a registered independent who has lived off-and-on in Sioux Falls for over 20 years. She had not entirely made up her mind about who she’ll vote for governor before she walked into Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting to watch Democratic candidate Jamie Smith’s hour-long question-and-answer session.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
KELOLAND TV
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
KELOLAND TV
Jamie Smith joins Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary to talk hot button issues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a packed room at the Holiday Inn City Centre as the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary hosted gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith for a conversation. The event was intended to be a debate between all three gubernatorial candidates but only Jamie Smith accepted the...
kotatv.com
Would recreational marijuana draw tourists?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Nov. 8, South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. While supporters say legalization will give the state’s economy a shot in the arm, critics believe the drug is too dangerous, outweighing any financial benefits. The Mount Rushmore state is known...
gowatertown.net
Gov Noem proclaims today Gerald Dede Day in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today, October 19th, 2022 as Gerald Dede Day in South Dakota. Dede turns 100 years old today. He grew up in Bryant, went to welding school in Sioux City, Iowa, then was drafted by the U.S. Army and was trained in chemical weapons at Camp Sibert Alabama.
dakotafreepress.com
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race
My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
