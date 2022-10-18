Albany division nabs suspect charged for homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The US Marshals Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect that was charged with a recent homicide in Mississippi. The Albany division captured the suspect in Malta on October 17.

Zachieous Stephens, 19 was found dead on October 13 from a gunshot wound in Gautier, Mississippi. According to police, Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20 and Adrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20 were charged with Stephens’s murder. Police report Sullivan was recently arrested in Alabama, while McCrimmon remained on the run until Monday evening when the Albany division caught him.

David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York states, “This case serves as a great example of law enforcement professionals working together to capture dangerous offenders wanted for murder.”

