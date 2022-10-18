ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
Daily Mail

'Most vaccine-resistant COVID strain ever' - dubbed 'XBB' - is detected in the US with three confirmed cases: Mutant strain has causes case to double in a fortnight in Singapore

A new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' has sent case numbers soaring in Singapore — and it is already in the US. The mutant strain — dubbed XBB — is another spin-off of the Omicron variant and has been blamed for Singapore's infection numbers doubling in the past fortnight.
BBC

Nigeria floods: 'Overwhelming' disaster leaves more than 600 people dead

Recent flooding in Nigeria has become an "overwhelming" disaster, and many states were not properly prepared for them despite warnings, the minister for disaster management has said. More than 600 people have died in the worst flooding the West African nation has seen in a decade. Some 1.3 million people...
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan

China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
earth.com

COVID-19's impact on life expectancy is worse than anticipated

Mortality rates increased in most countries due to the global Coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. This led to changes in life expectancy that were more severe in some countries than in others. Previous global epidemics have seen life expectancies recover fairly rapidly afterwards, but this has not been the case in all countries as the current pandemic has progressed. New research published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.has found that, in some countries, deficits in life expectancy continue to persist more than two years after the start of the pandemic.
The Hill

What to know about the Ebola outbreak in Uganda

Ebola virus is endemic to several countries in Africa, meaning that it circulates naturally and occasionally causes outbreaks. There is a new ongoing outbreak in Uganda affecting 15 districts in the country that has so far caused an estimated 74 cases and 39 deaths. A previous epidemic of a different...
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy