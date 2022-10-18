Read full article on original website
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
Ebola outbreak in Uganda puts California doctors on alert
California officials are urging doctors to be on alert for any signs of Ebola symptoms among people who have recently traveled to Uganda, the East African nation currently undergoing a significant outbreak. So far, the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been limited to rural areas of that East African country....
Uganda locks down two districts amid Ebola outbreak: President orders night curfew, bans personal travel and shuts markets, bars and churches as fears grow over spread of killer virus
Two districts in Uganda have entered an immediate 21-day lockdown which will include a nightly curfew, travel bans and the closure of places of worship in a bid to stem the spread of a new wave of Ebola. President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he would impose an overnight curfew...
WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The eight most recent Ebola cases reported during the outbreak in Uganda have no known links with current patients, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly disease.
The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here
A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
'Most vaccine-resistant COVID strain ever' - dubbed 'XBB' - is detected in the US with three confirmed cases: Mutant strain has causes case to double in a fortnight in Singapore
A new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' has sent case numbers soaring in Singapore — and it is already in the US. The mutant strain — dubbed XBB — is another spin-off of the Omicron variant and has been blamed for Singapore's infection numbers doubling in the past fortnight.
Nigeria floods: 'Overwhelming' disaster leaves more than 600 people dead
Recent flooding in Nigeria has become an "overwhelming" disaster, and many states were not properly prepared for them despite warnings, the minister for disaster management has said. More than 600 people have died in the worst flooding the West African nation has seen in a decade. Some 1.3 million people...
Outrage Over Report Of Lab Creating Deadly COVID Strain With 80% Kill Rate
Scientists at Boston University are being condemned for creating a new, lethal COVID strain in their laboratory, according to Daily Mail, which had initially reported the hybrid virus discovery. The new strain combines omicron and the initial strain found in Wuhan and has reportedly killed 80% of mice during a...
Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States
Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
COVID-19's impact on life expectancy is worse than anticipated
Mortality rates increased in most countries due to the global Coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. This led to changes in life expectancy that were more severe in some countries than in others. Previous global epidemics have seen life expectancies recover fairly rapidly afterwards, but this has not been the case in all countries as the current pandemic has progressed. New research published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.has found that, in some countries, deficits in life expectancy continue to persist more than two years after the start of the pandemic.
What to know about the Ebola outbreak in Uganda
Ebola virus is endemic to several countries in Africa, meaning that it circulates naturally and occasionally causes outbreaks. There is a new ongoing outbreak in Uganda affecting 15 districts in the country that has so far caused an estimated 74 cases and 39 deaths. A previous epidemic of a different...
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak
Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India plans to manufacture 20,000 to 30,000 doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine by the end of November for use in trials against an outbreak in Uganda, its developers and a company source said.
