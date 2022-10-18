Read full article on original website
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.
France 24
French President Emmanuel Macron meets parents of murdered 12-year-old
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose brutalised body was found in a trunk in a killing that shocked France, his office said. Macron "offered his condolences and assured them of his complete solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through, and which has shaken all of us," the Elysee added.
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity
Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff
A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
Macron visits Paris mosque to mark its 100th anniversary
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Paris’ central mosque on Wednesday to mark 100 years since it was built -- a presidential stop to project that the French leader is representing all factions of French society, united under one secular republic. The visit comes just months after his reelection in April in which debates about the Muslim veil and the role of Islam in secular France — home to Western Europe's biggest Muslim population — became a political hot potato. The centrist won his second term against the far-right, anti-Islam candidate Marine Le Pen.During the afternoon ceremony, which was attended...
Mussolini photo to be removed from Italian ministry wall
Removal of fascist dictator’s image leads to revelation that more hang in other government buildings
Iranian teenager dies after security forces beat her for not singing pro-regime song: 'Horrific'
Asra Panahi, 16, was one of 17 students allegedly injured by security forces after refusing to sing a pro-regime song, with 10 of the students in hospital for their injuries.
Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government
Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
Chinese diplomat defends grabbing Hong Kong protester’s hair in Manchester
The Chinese consul-general has denied claims that he attacked a pro-democracy Hong Kong protester in an incident in Manchester.Footage appears to show diplomat Zheng Xiyuan had pulled Bob Chan over to the grounds of the Chinese consulate, in Rusholme, by his hair.It’s alleged that – when on the consulate’s grounds – staff then beat Mr Chan, leaving him with cuts and bruises on his body, during the incident on Sunday.Mr Chan was part of a group outside China’s consulate protesting against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.A group of unidentified men wearing face masks came out...
Alleged Gambian death squad member denies German charges
A Gambian man on trial in Germany accused of belonging to a death squad that assassinated opponents of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, including an AFP journalist, on Thursday denied the charges. He was detained on the charges in Germany in March 2021.
AOL Corp
How the high seas became a renegades’ refuge, from libertarian micronations to floating abortion clinics
The lawlessness of the oceans has given rise to countless absurd and remarkable stories of renegades and mavericks seeking to escape national sovereignty. Sealand is a perfect example. A “micronation” consisting of an eerie metal platform atop a concrete base that is located a few miles off the coast of England in the North Sea, Sealand was originally built as a British antiaircraft outpost. On Christmas Eve 1966, Paddy Roy Bates, a retired British army major, drove a small boat, used a grappling hook and rope, clambered onto the abandoned platform, declared it conquered and deemed it a gift for his wife, Joan.
historynet.com
This French General Never Lost a Battle — So Naturally He Liberated Paris
France holds dear a handful of heroes from World War II, among them towering Gen. Charles de Gaulle, dashing aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (author of “The Little Prince”) and wily Resistance Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy. But in the long memory of postwar generations the nation’s deepest affection lies with Gen. Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque.
Houston Chronicle
Belgium right back Meunier out with broken cheekbone
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Belgium right back Thomas Meunier will be out for several weeks after surgery on a broken cheekbone but is hopeful of returning in time to play at the World Cup, Borussia Dortmund said Thursday. The 31-year-old Meunier was injured during Dortmund's 2-0 win over Hannover...
msn.com
Climber Elnaz Rekabi detained by Iranian regime after competing without a veil in Seoul
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi was reportedly detained by the Iranian regime after she participated without hijab in the Asian Championship of her discipline in South Korea on Sunday, as a show of support for the protests shaking the country over the death of young Mahsa Amini. BBC Persian-language channel has...
